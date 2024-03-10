Ukrainian Army Loses Over 150 Troops in South Donetsk Area — Russian Top Brass
The Ukrainian army lost two military armored combat vehicles, four cars, two D-20 howitzers, as well as a Gvozdika artillery system, the ministry said
MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces lost more than 150 troops and an ammunition depot in the South Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.
"In the South Donetsk direction, the units of Battlegroup East inflicted fire damage to troops and equipment of the 72nd mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces and the 128th territorial defense brigade near the settlements of Ugledar and Staromayorskoye of the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army lost over 150 troops, two military armored combat vehicles, four cars, two D-20 howitzers, as well as a Gvozdika artillery system, the ministry said, adding that the Ukrainian army’s ammunition depot has been destroyed.
Operational-tactical aviation, drones, missile forces and artillery attacked the Ukrainian troops and equipment in 136 regions in the past 24 hours, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported, adding that a Ukrainian brigade command post, two fuel depots and two ammunition depots were also destroyed.
Russian air defense forces intercepted three HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems and destroyed 130 drones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces over the past 24 hours.
In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 577 Ukrainian warplanes, 267 helicopters, 14,985 unmanned aerial vehicles, 484 anti-aircraft missile systems, 15,420 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,235 multiple rocket launchers, 8,350 field artillery guns and mortars and 19,572 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, the ministry noted.
Avdeyevka direction
Russia’s armed forces captured more advantageous objectives and positions in the Avdeyevka direction in the past 24 hours, repelled two counterattacks by the Ukrainian military, with the enemy’s losses reaching up to 310 troops and 16 equipment units, including one US-made Paladin howitzer.
"In the Avdeyevka direction, the units of Battlegroup Center captured more advantageous objectives and positions. Fire damage was inflicted to troops and equipment of the 24th, 110th mechanized, 71st jaeger brigades, as well as the 103rd territorial defense brigade near the settlements of Mayorsk, Novokalinovo, Berdychi and Rozovka of the Donetsk People’s Republic. Moreover, two counterattacks by assault groups of the 78th separate air assault regiment of the Ukrainian armed forces were repelled near the settlements of Orlovka and Tonenkoye of the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army lost up to 310 troops, a tank, two infantry fighting vehicles and eight cars in the 24 hours. During counterbattery activities a US-made М109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system, a D-20 howitzer, a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system and two D-30 howitzers were destroyed.
Kupyansk area
Ukraine’s armed forces lost more than 110 troops in the Kupyansk direction in the past 24 hours, and an ammunition depot was also destroyed, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
"In the Kupyansk direction, the units of Battlegroup West improved positions in the forefront and hit troops and equipment of the 21st, 60th and 67th mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces near the settlements of Yampolovka, Serebryanka of the Donetsk People’s Republic and Nevskoye of the Lugansk People’s Republic. Three counterattacks of units of the 32nd and 57th motor and infantry brigades of the Ukrainian army were repelled near the settlement of Sinkovka of the Kharkov Region. The enemy lost over 110 troops, two tanks and three cars," the ministry said.
A Poland-made Krab self-propelled artillery system and two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems were destroyed during counterbattery activities, and an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army was eliminated, the ministry added.
Donetsk area
Russia’s armed forces captured more advantageous objectives on the forefront and eliminated two depots of the Ukrainian military in the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported, adding that the enemy lost up to 280 troops and 11 equipment units.
"In the Donetsk direction, the units of Battlegroup South captured more advantageous objectives on the forefront and inflicted damage to formations of the 54th mechanized, 79th air assault, 5th assault brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces and the 4th national guard brigade near the settlements of Verkhnekamenskoye, Spornoye, Kurdyumovka and Novomikhailovka of the Donets People’s Republic. The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 280 troops, a tank, three armored combat vehicles and five cars," the ministry said.
During counterbattery activities an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, a D-30 howitzer were destroyed and two Ukrainian ammunition depots were eliminated, the ministry added.
Kherson direction
Ukraine’s armed forces also lost a Germany-made Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery system and a US-made М777 artillery system in the Kherson direction in the past 24 hours.
"The enemy lost up to 45 troops and three cars. Moreover, during counterbattery activities a US-made М777 artillery system, a Germany-made Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery system, two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed," the ministry said.
In the Kherson direction, the units of Dnepr Battlegroup inflicted damage to troops and equipment of the 65th mechanized, 128th mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and the 126th territorial defense brigade near the settlements of Rabotino, Stepovoye of the Zaporozhye Region and Ivanovka of the Kherson Region, according to the report.
Russian army attacks Ukrainian military equipment, troops in 136 regions
Air defenses intercept 3 HIMARS systems, destroy 130 Ukrainian drones in 24 hours
