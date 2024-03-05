UN Patrolling to Deescalate Intercommunal Tension in Abyei
March 4, 2024 (NEW YORK) – The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) said its peacekeepers continue patrolling to protect civilians and engage with community leaders and local authorities to deescalate intercommunal tensions.
As part of these efforts, a UN spokesperson said on Monday, UNISFA has supported the initiative of local authorities to clear shrubs and trees in the area of Abyei new market, aimed at reducing hiding spots for assailants and improving the safety of local communities, especially women and girls who are particularly at risk.
The support, according to the peacekeeping mission in the disputed region, was provided in close coordination with local authorities as well as the community.
Last month the UN said the determination of the final status of the disputed Abyei region might be delayed following the outbreak of conflict in Sudan last year.
Hanna Serwaa Tetteh, the Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for the Horn of Africa, said it will be very hard to discuss the final status of Abyei since it will be hard to guarantee the implementation of any agreement reached due to war.
She, however, emphasized the need for continuous dialogue to address the current wave of communal violence between the Twic community of Warrap State in South Sudan and the Ngok Dinka of Abyei.
“To emphasize the need for continuing inter-communal dialogue to address the difference between the two ethnic groups because, at the end of the day, that is how this matter will be resolved not by fighting, not by injuring, not hurting each other but by coming together to talk to each other,” stressed the UN envoy.
Past months have seen increasing attacks and fatalities in Abyei, a disputed province on the border of South Sudan and Sudan. Fighting has flared between the Twic Dinka and Ngok Dinka, who previously clashed in 2022 and 2023.
(ST)
