Yemen Heats Naval Front as Gaza Genocide Continues, Strikes 3 Ships
By Al Mayadeen English
The spokesperson of the YAF says that the Verbena vessel in the Arabian Sea was targeted and hit leading to a fire erupting onboard.
The Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) targeted three ships in the Red and Arabian Seas as part of the operations in support of Gaza and retaliation to the US-UK aggression on Yemen, spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree stated on Thursday as the ongoing Israeli genocide in the Strip now surpassed 250 consecutive days.
The first operation was carried out by the missile forces against the Verbena vessel in the Arabian Sea, Saree said, confirming that it was hit, leading to a fire erupting on board.
US Central Command CENTCOM released a statement saying that Verbena was struck by two missiles, which caused a fire on the ship.
In the second and third operations, SeaGuardian and Athina came under attack in the Red Sea by Yemeni ballistic missiles and drones, and were directly hit, the spokesperson added.
Saree emphasized that the operations came after the ships' owning companies violated the YAF's ban on entry into the ports of occupied Palestine.
This comes just one day after the Yemeni armed forces announced their first successful strike on a vessel using sea drones.
In a statement, Saree said that the YAF targeted the TUTOR vessel in the Red Sea using several ballistic missiles, in addition to sea and air drones, leading to severe damage to the ship, putting it at risk of sinking.
Shortly before the announcement, maritime security firms and shipping sources said that a Greek-owned cargo ship was struck by a small craft off Yemen's Red Sea port of Hodeidah and was not under the command of the crew after sustaining damage in its engine room.
On Wednesday, the United States and British launched a joint aggression on Yemen, targeting a governmental facility in the al-Gabin district and a Radio Station in the Ramyah governorate.
It resulted in the injury of five civilians, including one who was critically injured, Al Mayadeen correspondent in Sanaa reported.
Heavy material damages were also recorded in the targeted buildings.
