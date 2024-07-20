Israeli Airstrikes in Yemen's Hodeidah Port Area Leave 80+ Wounded
By Al Mayadeen English
20 Jul 2024 23:39
Following the Israeli aggression, the Yemeni Armed Forces issued a statement affirming their continued support for Gaza and declaring that they would respond.
At least 87 people were reported wounded in airstrikes by Israeli jets targeting areas around Hodeidah port in Yemen, according to Al-Masirah TV on Saturday.
The Yemeni broadcaster cited sources from the Yemeni health ministry for the casualty figures.
Al Mayadeen correspondent reported that firefighters continue their work to put out fires and fires burning in oil storage facilities in the port of Hodeidah as a result of the Israeli aggression.
Earlier today, Israeli warplanes launched a series of airstrikes targeting Yemen's province of Hodeidah on the Red Sea coast. The aggression targeted an oil refinery, leading to a massive fire that can be seen kilometers away.
Following the attack, the Yemeni Armed Forces issued a statement affirming their continued support for Gaza and declaring that they would respond.
The YAF spokesperson General, Yahya Saree, said "We are preparing for a long war with the Israeli enemy until the aggression stops and the siege on Gaza is lifted."
"We confirm what was said in our previous statement regarding considering the occupied Yafa area as an unsafe zone," he added.
