Yemen Does Not Fear US Threats, Ready for Confrontation: Al-Houthi
By Al Mayadeen English
Yemen's operations in support of Gaza and Palestine will not cease regardless of the United States' threats of war and aggression, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi says.
Yemen does not care about the United States or its allies in the region, "because we have faced them for ten years," member of the Supreme Political Council in Yemen, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, said on Tuesday.
In an interview with Al Mayadeen, al-Houthi noted that the greater the aggression on the region is, the more options Yemen has, confirming that a plan for confrontation has been prepared by the Ministry of Defense.
He further asserted that the Yemeni Defense Ministry "will do everything it can within the operational scope it can reach," noting that "the Ministry of Defense and our brave forces will not fear any movement."
Regarding the Yemeni Armed Forces' scope of operations, the Yemeni official told Al Mayadeen they have reached the Mediterranean Sea, the Indian Ocean, the Arabian and Red Seas, and areas like occupied Yafa [Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area] and others. "We have no ceiling or red lines as long as our people are being bombed, and the Israeli genocide continues against the people of Gaza," he emphasized.
He proposed a more suitable option for Yemen: the end of US support to the Israeli enemy, which would end of "Israel's" genocidal war and operations against the people of Gaza. However, as long as the aggression on Gaza continues, the YAF's operations will continue without any care for any movements, whether American or otherwise.
"America has been active for nine years, and this is the tenth year of aggression against our country in cooperation with Saudi and Emirati allies, and they have achieved nothing," al-Houthi highlighted, noting that the threat of a major war is nothing the Yemeni people have not experienced.
According to al-Houthi, "The weapons used to bomb us are American, and they want to spread psychological warfare against the Yemeni people," but confirmed that the Yemeni people will continue in their struggle against the Israeli aggression on Gaza and in support of the Palestinian cause, adding that whatever the US may do will not deter the Yemeni people from their duty and mission.
Moreover, he strongly condemned the "barbaric, terrorist, and aggressive airstrikes," affirming that "the Yemeni people will not stop responding to them, and our battle will continue with all aggressors against our country."
Yemen: US-UK aggression targets Defense Ministry HQ in Sanaa
American and British forces launched raids on Tuesday morning targeting the Yemeni capital, Sanaa.
Al Mayadeen’s correspondent confirmed that the raids targeted the Ministry of Defense's headquarters in the al-Ardhi area in the capital's center detailing how explosions were heard in the capital.
The attack comes after American and British forces struck several areas in the Bahis area in Midi district, Hajjah Governorate, in western Yemen on Monday.
Another US-UK-led aggression targeted the country earlier on Sunday. Strikes targeted the al-Tuhayta district in the southern part of the Hodeidah province, located on Yemen’s Red Sea coast.
Our correspondent in Sanaa, citing local sources, reported that the airstrike on al-Tuhayta did not cause any damage to military stockpiles.
