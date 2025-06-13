Commander of IRGC’s Aerospace Division Martyred in Israeli Attacks
Friday, 13 June 2025 1:42 PM
Brigadier General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh, the late commander of the IRGC’s Aerospace Division.
The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has announced the martyrdom of Brigadier General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh, the commander of the IRGC’s Aerospace Division, in the Israeli aggression on Iran early Friday.
In a statement, the IRGC said Hajizadeh and a number of fighters were killed in an Israeli attack on one of the IRGC centers.
The statement came hours after Israel conducted strikes on several cities across Iran, including Tehran, in the early hours of Friday.
The Israeli strikes targeted a number of residential buildings in the Iranian capital, as well as a number of sites in the northwestern city of Tabriz, the western cities of Khorramabad, Kermanshah, Boroujerd, and the central city of Natanz.
The attacks killed a number of military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians.
Earlier in the day, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps emphasized that the occupying regime will face severe consequences for its latest acts of aggression against Iran’s territory.
