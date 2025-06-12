Four Israeli Soldiers Injured in Fierce Khan Younis Confrontations
By Al Mayadeen English
11 Jun 2025 21:59
Israeli troops were wounded in Khan Younis amid intensifying Palestinian resistance operations, including sniper fire, IEDs, and direct combat.
Four soldiers from the Israeli occupation forces were injured in two separate incidents during intense battles in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.
According to the Israeli military official broadcasting authority, an anti-tank missile struck a tank from the 74th Armored Battalion, wounding two soldiers amid fierce ongoing confrontations in the city. Two more soldiers were reportedly injured in earlier clashes in the same area.
Israeli media confirmed that military helicopters evacuated the wounded soldiers to Beilinson and Tel Hashomer hospitals after retrieving them from the battlefield in Gaza.
Meanwhile, Hadshot Bzman reported a separate incident in the city of Rafah, where an Israeli reserve officer sustained serious injuries after being mistakenly shot by fellow soldiers who thought he was a Hamas fighter.
Palestinian resistance groups continued their defensive operation across multiple axes in Khan Younis. The military wing of Hamas, al-Qassam Brigades, announced that one of its fighters had successfully sniped an Israeli soldier using the home-grown Ghoul sniper rifle in the al-Sanati area, east of Abasan al-Kabira. The group reported that Israeli helicopters were seen landing at the site, likely for evacuation purposes.
Simultaneously, the al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, declared it had targeted an Israeli infantry unit east of Khan Younis with an anti-personnel explosive device. The attack was followed by mortar shelling on the same concentration area, reportedly causing “precise and direct hits” on both the unit and its support teams.
The group added that its fighters are currently engaged in fierce confrontations with Israeli ground forces and armored units in northern Khan Younis, noting that confrontations are ongoing at the time of their statement.
Hamas: Netanyahu’s victory claims are illusions
The Palestinian Resistance movement stressed that "Israel’s" escalating military campaign is "only deepening its losses and pushing its captives further into the unknown." Hamas reiterated that "there is no solution except through a comprehensive agreement, a path Netanyahu continues to reject."
Dismissing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s rhetoric of "absolute victory" as a "misleading illusion," Hamas declared that "the war Netanyahu sought to make endless has become a daily burden," warning that his insistence on prolonging the aggression would ultimately "mark the end of his political and personal career."
These statements follow reports by Israeli media that 12 Israeli soldiers were evacuated from Khan Younis in southern Gaza after a booby-trapped building they were in exploded during an operation.
Most of the injured personnel are reportedly members of elite military units.
