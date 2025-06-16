Iran Executes Mossad Spy As It Inflicts Heavy Blow to Israeli Espionage Network
Monday, 16 June 2025 10:36 AM
Iran executes Esmaeil Fekri, who was convicted of working for the Israeli Mossad spy agency.
Iran executes a man convicted of collaborating with the Israeli Mossad spy agency and attempting to share classified and sensitive information with the occupying Tel Aviv regime in exchange for money.
The execution took place on Monday morning after the Supreme Court upheld the death sentence.
According to a statement published by the public relations office of the Judiciary, the individual, identified as Esmaeil Fekri, was in close contact with Mossad operatives, and was captured in December 2023 during a complex intelligence operation carried out by Iranian security agencies.
Judicial records indicate that Fekri had established communication with two officers from Mossad and had made efforts to collect and relay highly sensitive and classified national security information — such as the locations of strategic sites, particulars of specific individuals, and internal organizational missions —via secure communication channels.
Fekri started his collaboration with Mossad after he was recruited and then vetted by a senior officer of the agency.
Subsequently, he was assigned to work under a second officer referred to as "Amir," who ordered him to create a new encrypted communication platform for the purpose of sharing intelligence reports.
In July 2022, Amir instructed Fekri to establish a cryptocurrency wallet on his mobile phone to enable the payment of operational support.
Despite his clandestine activities, Iranian intelligence agencies successfully monitored Fekri's communications and uncovered the extensive espionage network associated with the Zionist regime.
He was put under surveillance and ultimately apprehended during a targeted security operation.
Following his apprehension, security personnel performed a forensic examination of Fekri's electronic devices, uncovering detailed exchanges and instructions from Mossad agents.
They included specific directives to collect information and share it with the Israeli intelligence service.
After extensive legal proceedings, which involved numerous court sessions attended by both the defendant and his attorney, Fekri was found guilty on the basis of substantive evidence, forensic results, his own confessions, and proof of payments received from Mossad.
He was charged under Article 6 of the “Law on Confronting Hostile Actions of the Zionist Regime Against Peace and Security” and sentenced to death.
The Supreme Court later reviewed the initial ruling, and upheld it. Following the conclusion of all legal procedures, Fekri's sentence was implemented in accordance with the court's final verdict.
Over the past few days, Iranian officials have arrested a number of people on suspicion of spying for Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, following the latest Israeli acts of aggression against the Islamic Republic.
Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami, Commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters Major General Gholam Ali Rashid, and six nuclear scientists, including Mohammad Mahdi Tehranchi and Fereydoon Abbasi, have been martyred in the Israeli strikes.
Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has warned the Zionist regime that it will receive a severe punishment for the strike, saying, “With this crime, the Zionist regime has prepared for itself a bitter, painful fate, which it will definitely see.”
