Iran Launches 10th Phase of Op. True Promise III with Massive Missile, Drone Barrage
Tuesday, 17 June 2025 4:57 PM
Iranian missile takes off as armed forces launch the tenth phase of Operation True Promise III.
Iranian armed forces have launched the next and tenth phase of Operation True Promise III by firing a barrage of missiles and drones toward the occupied territories.
The new phase began at around 7:10 pm local time on Tuesday, following nine previous phases since June 13 that have inflicted heavy blows on the occupying regime.
Launches in the new wave were carried out from various parts of the country, with both missiles and drones aimed at the occupied territories.
In the new wave of retaliatory attacks, a large-scale missile operation was carried out against the Israeli air force bases, which are the origin points for fighter jet flights toward the country.
Operation True Promise III, which was launched on Friday night, is being carried out under the code name “Ya Ali ibn Abi Talib.”
It comes in response to the assassination of several high-ranking Iranian military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians, including women and children.
The tenth phase of the operation came less than 24 hours after the impactful wave of ballistic missiles and drones struck multiple targets in different parts of the occupied territories.
After receiving heavy blows in the previous eight phases of the operation, the Israeli regime authorities on Monday banned the live aerial feeds of the Iranian operation.
Earlier on Tuesday, in a statement, Iranian armed forces announced that over the past 24 hours, 28 types of hostile aircraft were identified, intercepted, and shot down by the country's integrated air defense network.
It further said that the confrontation between the country's air defenses and the invading aircraft, an enemy Hermes spy drone that was attempting to spy on sensitive locations, was identified, intercepted, and shot down by air defense with precision fire.
