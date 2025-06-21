Iran to Pursue Legal Action Against IAEA Chief’s ‘Inaction’ Over Israeli Aggression
Thursday, 19 June 2025 6:40 PM
Mohammad Eslami (L), head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) along with Rafael Grossi (R), head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), during the latter's visit to Iran in April, 2025. (Photo by AEOI)
The head of Iran’s atomic agency Mohammad Eslami has vowed to take up the case of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi’s “inaction” over the Israeli aggression against Iran’s nuclear sites through legal channels.
In a letter to Grossi on Thursday, Eslami, who heads the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), addressed the issue of IAEA’s lack of action over continued Israeli aggression.
He said the Israeli regime’s attacks on Iranian nuclear sites constitute a clear violation of Geneva Convention and related protocols, UN Charter and United Nations Scientific Committee on the Works of Atomic Weapons, Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, the Comprehensive Non-Proliferation Agreement between Iran and the UN agency, the safety standards of the UN agency and other relevant international conventions.
He urged an immediate end to the UN nuclear agency’s “inaction” by condemning the Israeli regime’s blatant violation of international conventions related to peaceful nuclear activities.
Eslami hastened to add that the Islamic Republic of Iran is taking necessary measures to defend its rights and will pursue legal actions against the IAEA chief in connection with his “inaction” over the Israeli regime’s aggression against Iranian nuclear sites.
In a separate statement on Thursday, Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s deputy foreign minister for legal affairs, said the role of Grossi in the Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic will be raised with the UN Security Council.
He said the UN nuclear agency chief has refrained from condemning the Israeli regime despite repeated attacks on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities, which shows he has become a pawn in the hands of the Israeli regime and the US.
Earlier on Thursday, in a statement, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei also lashed out at Grossi for “betraying the non-proliferation regime.”
Baghaei said the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had turned the UN agency into an “accomplice” in Israel’s “unjust and invasive war” on Iran.
“You have turned the agency into a tool in the hands of the parties that are not committed to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty so they can violate the rights that the committed parties enjoy under Article 4 of the treaty,” the spokesperson stressed.
Former Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif also took to X to slam Grossi’s “irresponsible and fallacious IAEA report, which he said caused “irreparable damage to the agency.”
“He must be held accountable for his complicity in the death of innocents in Iran caused by Israeli aggression using his report as a pretext.”
Days before the regime launched its aggression, IAEA released a politically-motivated report falsely accusing Iran of “non-compliance,” which was followed by a resolution against the country at the IAEA board of governors meeting in Vienna, pushed by the European countries and endorsed by the US.
The report and the subsequent resolution, according to analysts, facilitated the Israeli regime’s brutal aggression last Friday, leading to the assassination of many nuclear scientists as well as high-ranking military commanders.
No comments:
Post a Comment