Iran Warns Persian Gulf Neighbors Against Allowing US Attack From Their Soil: Reports
Thursday, 19 June 2025 12:11 AM
Iran has reportedly warned its Persian Gulf neighbors against allowing their soil to be a launch pad for American aggression on the Islamic Republic in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s latest war rhetoric.
Some sections of Arab media reported on Wednesday that Iran has conveyed the message through Qatar to all Persian Gulf countries, warning that they could become legitimate targets in the event of an American attack against Iran from their soil.
Trump has in recent days repeatedly engaged in war-mongering rhetoric against Iran by raking up the issue of Iran’s nuclear program and accusing it of pursuing nuclear weapons.
While he has signaled his intent to resort to direct military action against Iran, at the request of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, American media reports suggest that many of his advisors are firmly against any such military adventurism.
Iran has already warned the US against direct intervention in the ongoing Israeli war on Iran.
In a video message on Wednesday afternoon, Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, said the Iranian nation will “firmly stand” against an imposed war.
Referring to Trump’s most recent war rhetoric, Ayatollah Khamenei warned against it.
“Those with wisdom, who truly understand Iran, its people, and its long history, never speak to this nation with the language of threats. Iran will not yield,” he asserted.
“The Americans must understand—any US military incursion will undoubtedly lead to irreversible consequences.”
Pertinently, the US has several military bases scattered across the Persian Gulf, in countries such as Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Saudi Arabia etc.
Iran has in the past demonstrated its military prowess by targeting the US military base Ain al-Assad in Iraq with surgical precision, days after the assassination of the top anti-terror commander General Qassem Soleimani and his companions in January 2020.
No comments:
Post a Comment