'Israel' Reports 14,583 Cases of Direct Damage Amid Iranian Strikes
By Al Mayadeen English
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich reports over 14,500 damage cases and nearly 2,800 settler evacuations following Iranian strikes, with 24 buildings marked for demolition.
Israeli tax authority teams have addressed 14,583 cases of direct damage resulting from recent Iranian strikes on "Israel", far-right Israeli finance minister Bezalel Smotrich stated, as cited by the Jerusalem Post.
According to Smotrich, 2,775 settlers were evacuated from their homes due to the extensive damage as of Monday evening. He also confirmed that approximately 24 buildings have been designated for demolition as a result of the destruction caused by the Iranian strikes.
The Jerusalem Post noted that most of the residents evacuated from the affected areas have been accommodated in hotels by their respective local municipalities, as part of the emergency response to the ongoing situation.
Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) declared Tuesday that its aerospace forces had launched a new, intensified wave of missile strikes on Israeli military targets, describing it as “stronger and more destructive than previous barrages.”
In its eighth official communique, the IRGC confirmed it had struck the Israeli Military Intelligence Directorate (Aman) and a Mossad operations and planning center in Tel Aviv, which was reportedly engulfed in flames following the attack.
“Our destructive operations will continue,” the IRGC stated, emphasizing that “vital” components of the Israeli entity's military and intelligence infrastructure would remain in Tehran’s crosshairs.
