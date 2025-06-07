Polisario Front Delegation Holds Bilateral Meetings on the Sidelines of the SSD Party Congress in Gothenburg
senifatmassd
Thu, 05/29/2025 - 17:50
Gothenburg (Sweden) 29 May 2025 (SPS) – The 42nd Congress of the Swedish Social Democratic Party continues for the second consecutive day in the city of Gothenburg. The event, taking place from May 28 to June 1, is attended by a delegation from the Polisario Front as a guest of honor, reflecting the historic relationship between the Front and the party, and the symbolic political significance of this bond in supporting the Sahrawi people's struggle.
The Sahrawi delegation, led by Ms. Fatma Mehdi, member of the Polisario National Secretariat and Minister of Cooperation in the Sahrawi government, accompanied by Ms. Senia El Bashir, Polisario’s Representative in Sweden and Norway, held a series of important bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the congress.
In the morning, the delegation met with representatives of the Olof Palme International Center from various fields, in addition to members of the Swedish Parliament representing the Social Democratic Party. In the afternoon, they held talks with party leaders and several friendly delegations participating in the event.
These meetings served as an opportunity to present the latest developments regarding the Sahrawi cause at the national, regional, and international levels, and to exchange views on ways to strengthen ties between the Sahrawi people and Sweden’s political actors.
The second day of the congress concluded with the confirmation of Ms. Magdalena Andersson as party leader. In her address, she reaffirmed her commitment to defending the party's principles and strengthening its role in Swedish society.
Ms. Andersson had opened the congress Yesterday with a speech emphasizing the importance of international cooperation in addressing current global challenges and promoting democracy.
Party leaders also discussed major geopolitical issues, such as the war in Ukraine and conflicts in the Middle East. Former Prime Minister Stefan Löfven and other senior party figures expressed their appreciation for the presence of international delegations and praised the spirit of solidarity that defines the congress. (SPS)
