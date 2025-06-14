Profile: Maj. Gen. Seyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, New Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces
Friday, 13 June 2025 2:04 PM
By Alireza Akbari
Following the martyrdom of Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces, in Friday's terror attacks by the Israeli regime, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei appointed Major General Seyed Abdolrahim Mousavi as his successor.
Mousavi has served as the commander-in-chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army since August 2017 and played an instrumental role in bolstering the might of the army.
On August 21, 2017, he was promoted from Brigadier General to Major General and appointed Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army by the Leader, replacing Seyed Ataollah Salehi.
Later, on May 28, 2019, Ayatollah Khamenei appointed him as the commander of the Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base, while he continued to serve as the army’s top commander.
Mousavi was born in 1960 in the holy city of Qom in central Iran. He is a graduate of the Army’s Ground Forces Officers' University and holds a doctorate in defense studies from the Supreme National Defense University. He joined the Iranian army in 1979.
During the years of the Imposed War in the 1980s, Major General Mousavi served in the Army’s artillery unit on various fronts, including the western battlefields in Kurdistan (28th Kurdistan Division) and the southwestern fronts (33rd Artillery Group of the Ground Forces) in Khuzestan province.
He participated in many operations such as Valfajr 4, Valfajr 9, Beit al-Moqaddas 5, Qader, Nasr, and several others. He is recognized as a veteran of the war.
After the Imposed War ended, in 1997, he completed the Advanced Command and Staff Course (DAFOS) and later earned a doctoral degree in defense management at the Supreme National Defense University.
From 1999 to 2005, he served as the Chief of Joint Staff of the Army, and from 2008 to 2016, he was Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Army. Following that, from 2016 to 2017, he held the position of Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces.
Additionally, since May 2019, served as the Commander of the Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base, further solidifying his central role in the country’s military strategy and operations.
Before assuming his recent leadership roles, Major General Mousavi also served as the Commander of Imam Ali (PBUH) Officers' University, where he contributed to the training and development of military personnel.
He also led the Army’s Northeast Operational Base, overseeing strategic operations in the region.
In addition, he was the Deputy for Training and the Deputy for Planning and Programs within the Army Ground Forces, playing a key role in shaping military preparedness and strategy.
Mousavi's expertise in operations led to his appointment as the Head of Operations for the Army, and later, he became the Director of the Army Strategic Studies Center, where he engaged in high-level research and policy development.
In his appointment letter, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution said that, considering his commendable services and valuable experience, he was being appointed as Martyr Bagheri’s successor.
“With reliance and hope in divine assistance, it is expected that the necessary enhancement of the defensive and security readiness of the Armed Forces and the popular Basij, along with the capability to respond promptly and effectively to any level and type of threat against the Islamic Republic of Iran, will be pursued through revolutionary action,” read the letter.
