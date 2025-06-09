Russian Troops Advancing in Dnepropetrovsk Region — Top Brass
Russian troops liberated the community of Zarya in the Donetsk region over the past day, the ministry reported
© Alexey Konovalov/TASS
MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Russian troops have reached the western border of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and are advancing in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Sunday.
"Units of the 90th Tank Division of the Battlegroup Center have reached the western border of the Donetsk People’s Republic and continue developing their offensive on the territory of the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said in a statement.
Russian troops liberate Zarya community in Donetsk region over past day
Russian troops liberated the community of Zarya in the Donetsk region over the past day, the ministry reported.
"Battlegroup South units liberated the settlement of Zarya in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active and decisive actions," the ministry said.
Kiev loses about 1,360 troops in all frontline area over past day - latest figures
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,360 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past day, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.
The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 150 troops, four field artillery guns and an electronic warfare station in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, about 230 troops, an armored combat vehicle and a US-made armored personnel carrier in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and over 170 troops, five field artillery guns and two electronic warfare stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.
During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 530 troops, an infantry fighting vehicle and seven armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 185 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and roughly 95 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.
Russian forces strike Ukrainian UAV assembly workshop, storage sites over past day
Russian forces struck a Ukrainian workshop for the production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and their storage sites and deployment areas of Ukraine’s armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 139 areas over the past day, the ministry reported.
"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck a workshop for the production of unmanned aerial vehicles and their storage sites, a training center for operators of unmanned aerial vehicles, ammunition depots and temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 139 locations," the ministry said.
Russian air defenses destroy 131 Ukrainian UAVs over past day
Russian air defense forces shot down 131 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, the ministry reported.
"Air defense capabilities shot down 131 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, including 73 UAVs outside the special military operation area," the ministry said.
Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 663 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 62,255 unmanned aerial vehicles, 610 surface-to-air missile systems, 23,816 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,571 multiple rocket launchers, 25,880 field artillery guns and mortars and 36,629 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.
No comments:
Post a Comment