Shelling on Darfur Camp Kills 8 as Residents Flee Besieged El Fasher
IDPs who fled El Fasher arrived in the Tawila and neighbouring areas of Jebel Marra, North Darfur on June 3, 2024.
June 11, 2025 (EL FASHER) – Shelling on a displacement camp in El Fasher, North Darfur, killed eight civilians on Wednesday, activists said, as residents continued to flee the besieged city where a blockade has led to critical food shortages.
The Abu Shouk Camp Emergency Room, a local response group, said in a statement that the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) had shelled the camp’s market and residential areas, killing eight people and injuring others. The group said the final death toll was likely higher.
The RSF has been besieging El Fasher, the last major city in the Darfur region outside its control, since April 2024. The fighting has choked off supplies of food, medicine, and humanitarian aid.
The worsening conditions have forced many to eat “al-imbaz,” a peanut residue typically used for animal fodder, which residents now queue for at local oil presses.
The United Nations’ International Organization for Migration (IOM) said 307 families had fled the Abu Shouk camp and El Fasher town between June 4 and June 9 due to the escalating violence.
The violence in El Fasher is part of a broader conflict that erupted in Sudan in April 2023 between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary RSF. The war has created the world's largest displacement crisis and sparked warnings of famine.
Activists and medical groups have been tracking casualties. The Sudan Doctors Network, a pro-democracy medical group, said this week that 179 civilians were killed in El Fasher in May, with another 12 dying from malnutrition.
