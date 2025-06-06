South Africa Unveils Plan to Tackle Climate Change in Coastal Areas
JOHANNESBURG, June 5 (Xinhua) -- To mark World Environment Day, South Africa on Thursday unveiled its inaugural Coastal Climate Change Adaptation Response Plan, a strategic initiative to enhance resilience in coastal areas facing climate threats.
Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment Dion George said the initiative aligns with South Africa's commitments under the Paris Agreement and supports the country's ocean economy goals while safeguarding critical sectors like tourism and fisheries.
"This plan provides a strategic framework to guide national, provincial, and local government efforts in building coastal resilience. It emphasizes the importance of protecting coastal communities, infrastructure, and natural systems through proactive planning, risk-informed development, and collaborative governance," said George.
The minister called on all sectors, government, business, civil society, and individuals, to join hands in implementing the plan.
"By aligning climate adaptation with economic development, South Africa can build a thriving, inclusive, and climate-resilient blue economy that benefits both people and the planet," he said.
South Africa's coastline is facing growing climate challenges that threaten coastal communities, key economic sectors, critical infrastructure, and ecosystems.
Scientific projections indicate worsening impacts such as accelerated sea-level rise, intensifying coastal erosion, and more frequent severe storms that trigger destructive flooding and forced displacement of vulnerable residents.
