Sudanese, African Concern Over Ban on Sudanese Entering the United States
9 June 2025
Radio Dabanga
The US administration's decision to prevent nationals of 12 countries, including Sudan, from entering the United States came into effect on Monday, while the Sudanese American Medical Association (Saba) expressed concern about the impact of the decision on Sudanese specialists.
U.S. President Donald Trump signed the resolution last week.
The resolution attributed the denial of Sudanese entry to the United States because Sudan lacks an efficient or cooperative central authority to issue passports or civil documents, as well as adequate screening procedures. According to the Overstay Report, the overstay rate in Sudan for B-1/B-2 visa holders was 26.30 per cent and 28.40 per cent for F, M and J visa holders.
The resolution provided for the complete suspension of entry into the United States of America of Sudanese nationals, whether immigrants or non-immigrants.
Concern of the Sudanese Medical Association
The Sudanese American Medical Association (Saba) has expressed concern about the impact of the travel ban on Sudanese healthcare professionals. She said the decision affects 80 graduates from medical colleges in Sudan who were admitted to residency and fellowship programs of the American internship on July 1, 2025.
It may also prevent Sudanese doctors currently in the United States on J-1 visas from traveling to visit or reunite with their families abroad. She announced participation in advocacy efforts with legal and immigration partners to explore available solutions.
He noted that Sudanese health care professionals in clinical, educational and research roles whose ability to enter or remain in the United States may be disrupted.
Saba said she would work to communicate internally and immediately with affected members and individuals to understand the scope of the issue and share updates.
It will also provide personalized support to affected physicians through a responsive support system that allows them to communicate whenever they need guidance, assistance or advocacy.
She confirmed her participation in advocacy efforts with legal and immigration partners to explore available solutions, and to work diligently with the Committee of Interns and Residents (CIR) and other partners to support affected doctors and ensure continued advocacy on their behalf.
It announced its intention to help all Sudanese doctors on J-1 visas deal with the effects of the ban and avoid unnecessary risks.
It also affirmed its commitment to work jointly with stakeholders to reach a fair and timely solution. The Sudanese American Medical Association (Saba) will continue to share updates and provide resources as this situation evolves.
African concern
The African Union Commission has expressed concern about the potential negative impact of the recent announcement by the United States government imposing new travel restrictions affecting citizens of several countries, including some on the African continent.
In a statement, recognizing the sovereign right of all states to protect their borders and ensure the security of their citizens, the Commission respectfully appeals to the United States to exercise this right in a balanced and evidence-based manner that reflects the long-standing partnership between the United States and Africa.
She said the restrictions could affect people-to-people relations, educational exchanges, trade engagement, and broader diplomatic relations carefully built over decades.
Africa and the United States share common interests in promoting peace, prosperity and global cooperation.
The African Union Commission respectfully called on the American Administration to consider adopting a more consultative approach and engaging in constructive dialogue with the States concerned. UNHCR also called for transparent communication and, where necessary, cooperative efforts to address any key issues that may have prompted the decision.
UNHCR expressed its readiness to support efforts that would enhance understanding, resolve concerns and enhance cooperation between Africa and the United States.
