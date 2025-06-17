UN Urges Restraint as Trump Threatens Iran's Leader
By Al Mayadeen English
Earlier, US President Trump launched a direct verbal attack on Iran's highest authority, declaring that the United States could "easily eliminate" Sayyed Ali Khamenei
The United Nations has called for immediate restraint from all parties as US President Donald Trump intensified his threats against Iran, sparking renewed global alarm over Washington's growing role in fueling regional instability.
During a press briefing on Tuesday, UN Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq reiterated the need for calm and responsible conduct, implicitly rebuking the inflammatory rhetoric coming from the White House. "My response is the same as what I said earlier, that we want everyone to avoid any actions or rhetoric that can escalate the situation," Haq stated.
The remarks came shortly after Trump launched a direct verbal attack on Iran's highest authority, declaring that the United States could easily eliminate Sayyed Ali Khamenei. Trump added that Washington had merely chosen not to act on that option at this time, a statement widely condemned as an open threat of assassination and a flagrant violation of international law.
This follows a Reuters report revealing that Trump had previously vetoed an Israeli plot to assassinate Sayyed Khamenei, an admission that not only confirms the existence of such a plan but also reveals the depth of coordination between Tel Aviv and Washington in targeting the leadership of the Islamic Republic.
Imperial Escalation
Trump's language marks a dramatic escalation. On Monday, he abruptly left the G7 summit in Canada, issuing an alarming call for residents of Tehran to evacuate their city and warning that a major decision was imminent. "Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!" he wrote on his social media platform, while summoning his national security team to the White House Situation Room.
While US officials continue to publicly deny involvement in the Israeli regime's unprovoked strikes on Iran, multiple reports, including from Axios and direct admissions by Israeli and Iranian officials, make clear that Washington provided the green light. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed that "Israel's" assault on Iranian territory is being carried out with full American support, describing it as a joint campaign of aggression.
The escalation has come despite Tehran's repeated insistence that it does not seek war and is acting solely in defense of its sovereignty. In response to "Israel's" brazen attacks on civilian infrastructure, hospitals, and peaceful nuclear facilities, Iran launched Operation True Promise 3, a powerful retaliatory strike that underscored the Islamic Republic's growing deterrent capability.
Defensive Sovereignty
Even as Iran upholds its commitment to regional peace, calls for restraint have been undermined by Western duplicity. French President Emmanuel Macron, who had proposed a ceasefire and warned against regime change, was ridiculed by Trump, who dismissed diplomacy and hinted at plans "much bigger" than a truce.
Meanwhile, the United Nations has yet to take concrete action against the aggressors. Iran's Foreign Ministry has condemned the G7 for its blatant double standards, noting that while the Zionist regime continues to massacre civilians and destroy public infrastructure, Western leaders shield it from accountability under the guise of "self-defense."
Iran has called on the UN Security Council to fulfill its legal responsibilities and put an end to this reckless campaign of aggression. "Iran is defending itself against a cruel and coordinated assault," said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei. "What other choice does any sovereign nation have?"
As Trump's threats intensify and Israeli warplanes continue their criminal bombardment of Iranian cities, the world watches closely. For the Iranian people, however, the message is clear: sovereignty and dignity are non-negotiable.
