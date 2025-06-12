US Official Says Sudan Sanctions to Take Effect in Coming Days
June 12, 2025
(WASHINGTON) – U.S. sanctions against Sudan will take effect in the coming days pending their formal publication, a State Department spokesperson said on Thursday.
“The sanctions will enter into force immediately upon the publication of the notice in the Federal Register,” the spokesperson said in a statement to Sudan Tribune, adding that publication is expected “within the coming days.”
The United States announced the measures on May 22 over accusations that the Sudanese government used chemical weapons in its conflict with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The sanctions include restrictions on U.S. exports and Sudan’s access to credit lines.
Washington had previously stated the sanctions would become effective on June 6, two weeks after notifying Congress.
The Sudanese government and armed forces have denied using chemical weapons in the war that began in April 2023.
However, Sudan’s leader, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who is the Chairman of the Sovereignty Council and commander of the army, formed a committee on May 29 to investigate the allegations.
The RSF has said it notified the United Nations of alleged chemical weapons use by the army in at least 11 locations across the country, including in the states of Sennar, Al Jazirah, Khartoum, and North Darfur.
The allegations gained prominence after a New York Times report in January, citing U.S. sources, detailed the army’s alleged use of such weapons.
