Zambia President Lungu’s Final Farewell Unites SADC in Remembrance
Online Herald Reporter
June 6, 2025
As we mourn the passing of Dr Edgar Lungu, the sixth President of the Republic of Zambia, we will give you live updates as things unfold.
The Lungu family confirmed this heart-breaking news on Thursday, thereby sparking an outpour of condolences from across the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and beyond.
Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema has expressed profound sorrow on behalf of the nation, urging all Zambians to unite in honouring President Lungu’s legacy, transcending political differences.
Join us as we reflect on the life and contributions of a leader who played a pivotal role in Zambia’s democratic journey.
President Lungu rose to power after the untimely death of President Michael Sata, a moment not unlike this one.
He led Zambia from 2015, guiding the country through challenging economic tides, political trials, and infrastructural transformation.
He left office in 2021 when President Hakainde Hichilema swept the high-stakes poll.
President Lungu’s leadership and contribution to Zambia’s history will remain a significant part of the southern African nation’s democratic journey.
President Lungu’s political journey began in the 1990s when he joined the Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD).
He later switched to the Patriotic Front (PF) and became a key figure in the party.
Some notable positions he held include:
– Minister of Home Affairs (2012)
– Minister of Defense (2013-2015)
– Minister of Justice (2014)
– President of Zambia (2015-2021)
Edgar Lungu, the family man
He leaves behind his wife, Esther Lungu, six children, including Tasila Lungu, a Member of Parliament, and grandchildren.
Although his body now lies still, his legacy marches on.
President Lungu passed away yesterday.
He served as Zambia’s sixth President from 2015 to 2021.
President Mnangagwa has extended condolences to Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema following the death of former Zambian President Edgar Chagwa Lungu. Lungu passed away on June 5 at the age of 68.
President Mnangagwa with the late Dr Lungu
In his condolence message, President Mnangagwa described Lungu as “a selfless and dedicated servant of the people” and praised his contributions to regional unity and cooperation.
“It is with profound sorrow that I received the sad news of the passing of the former President of the Republic of Zambia, His Excellency Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu,” he said.
“On behalf of the Government and the people of the Republic of Zimbabwe, my family, and indeed on my own behalf, I extend to you, Your Excellency, the bereaved Lungu family, and the great people of Zambia, our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies.”
President Mnangagwa said Lungu will be remembered for his humility and distinguished leadership, as well as his role in strengthening ties between Zimbabwe and Zambia.
“We remain eternally grateful for his invaluable contribution to the strong and enduring bonds of friendship and cooperation between Zimbabwe and Zambia—ties rooted in shared history, mutual respect, and common aspirations,” he said.
He was known for his focus on infrastructure development and regional diplomacy, especially through the Southern African Development Community (SADC).
