Zimbabwe Agriculture Sector in Remarkable Rebound
Zimbabwe Sunday Mail
June 8, 2025
Theseus Shambare
REVENUES generated from tobacco sales so far this season are expected to hit the US$1 billion milestone this week, as the industry is now on the cusp of achieving the 300-million kilogramme target, highlighting a remarkable rebound from the slump recorded during the El Niño-plagued 2023/2024 season.
As of Thursday last week, farmers had earned US$903,8 million from 268,5 million kilogrammes of the golden leaf sold since the start of the marketing season.
The exponential growth in tobacco output comes at a time when Zimbabwe is poised for a potential fourth consecutive record-breaking winter wheat season.
Farmers have already planted 93 000 hectares (ha) of the cereal and are closing in on the targeted 120 000ha.
The planting season has been extended to June 15.
The early planted crop is already in the vegetative stage, while recently sown seeds are now germinating.
In an interview with The Sunday Mail, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Professor Obert Jiri was upbeat on prospects for both the tobacco and wheat sub-sectors.
“Zimbabwe’s tobacco marketing season for 2025 is well underway and latest figures indicate a strong performance that bodes well for achieving, and potentially surpassing, the national target of 300 million kilogrammes,” Prof Jiri said.
“Given these impressive figures, we are highly optimistic that Zimbabwe will not only achieve its 300 million kilogramme target but is well-positioned to surpass it.”
This season’s average tobacco price stands at US$3,37 per kilogramme — a slight dip from last year’s US$3,47 per kg.
Compared to the same period in 2024, volumes of the golden leaf sold at the floors jumped by 40,6 percent from 191 033 413kg, while there has also been a 36,2 percent increase in total value from US$663 691 284.
Prof Jiri attributed the impressive performance to a combination of favourable climatic conditions, increased farmer participation and robust support through contract farming.
Widespread rainfall and suitable temperatures during the growing season contributed to a healthy crop, particularly in key tobacco-producing regions.
Improved agronomic practices and better curing methods have also contributed to enhanced yields and quality leaf.
Youth involvement in tobacco farming is reportedly also making a difference in the sub-sector.
“The robust performance seen so far is a testament to the hard work and resilience of our tobacco farmers, the dedication of the support services and the conducive policy environment created by the Government,” added Prof Jiri.
“We remain committed to ensuring the sustainability and growth of the tobacco sector, which is a vital contributor to our national economy and a source of livelihood for many Zimbabweans.
“We are confident that by the end of the marketing season, we will celebrate a truly record-breaking year for Zimbabwean tobacco.”
Zimbabwe National Farmers Union president Ms Monica Chinamasa said this season’s prices have been fair.
“This season, the prices have been generally fair, allowing us to cover our costs and make a decent return. And the flow of traffic at the auction floors has been relatively smooth, which is a great improvement,” she said.
“However, for long-term sustainability and to better manage our operational costs, we are earnestly appealing to the authorities to consider reducing the local currency component from the current 30 percent to at least the previous 25 percent. This adjustment would significantly assist farmers with their day-to-day expenses and reinvestment.”
Unwavering commitment
Prof Jiri said wheat farmers had so far planted over 93 000ha out of the targeted 120 000ha.
“Indeed, we have currently achieved over 93 000ha planted against our ambitious target of 120 000ha,” he said.
“This represents a significant effort by our dedicated farmers, and I must commend them for their unwavering commitment.”
Despite a delayed start to the planting season, he said, the Government remains confident of achieving the set target following the extension of the planting window to June 15.
“This decision was not taken lightly but was a strategic move to ensure we maximise our national output for this crucial cereal crop.
“My optimism stems from several key factors built on the solid foundation of past successes and the proactive measures we have put in place for the current season.”
These factors, he added, include increased participation by farmers, guaranteed provision of inputs and the ring-fencing of 150 megawatts of electricity by the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (Zesa) for irrigation.
He also emphasised the importance of ongoing irrigation development and the application of sound agronomic practices in driving productivity.
The anticipated bumper wheat crop is expected to deliver significant economic benefits, with experts estimating that the country is saving over US$100 million annually through import substitution.
