Al-Qassam Brigades Announces Attempt to Capture Israeli Soldier
By Al Mayadeen English
9 Oct 2025 22:36
Al-Qassam Brigades raid "Al-Ahwad" site in Tal el-Hawa, attempt to capture soldier amid clashes with occupation forces.
The Al-Qassam Brigades announced carrying out a raid on the Al-Ahwad military site south of the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood in Gaza City yesterday, Wednesday, targeting occupation soldiers and vehicles, and confirming its attempt to capture a soldier during the operation.
In detail, Al-Qassam Brigades fighters carried out a raid on the "Al-Ahwad" military site in the Netzarim axis south of Tal el-Hawa on Wednesday, engaging Israeli soldiers at point-blank range, which resulted in several enemy casualties.
In their statement, Al-Qassam reported that their fighters targeted two Merkava tanks with Yassin 105 and Tandem shells and attempted to capture a soldier during the fight, but the situation on the ground ultimately prevented it.
Al-Qassam fighters monitored the landing of evacuation helicopters, which stayed for more than an hour to conduct evacuation operations.
Earlier on October 9, Israeli media reported that two soldiers were wounded by an explosive device in northern Gaza, signaling a new escalation as Palestinian resistance factions increase their attacks on Israeli forces.
This report followed an announcement from the al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, that it had targeted an Israeli Merkava tank using a Yassin 105 anti-armor shell in the Yarmouk area north of Gaza City.
Meanwhile, the al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, stated that its fighters shelled Israeli forces with mortars around the al-Muntar hill area and also managed to seize control of an Israeli reconnaissance drone east of Gaza City.
'Israel' admits its casualties since October 7, 2023
On October 6, the Israeli Security Ministry acknowledged significant losses and confirmed that 1,152 of its soldiers have been killed since the start of Operation Al Aqsa Flood on October 7, 2023.
The report also revealed deep social repercussions from the high casualties, showing that over 6,500 relatives of fallen soldiers have joined what is referred to as the "bereaved list," which includes 1,973 parents, 351 widows, 885 orphans, and 3,481 siblings, reflecting the growing strain on Israeli society.
Published Israeli military data showed that the fatalities included 1,035 army personnel, 43 of whom were from emergency units, along with 100 police officers, nine Shin Bet agents, and eight members of the Israeli Prison Service.
The mounting death toll has coincided with a severe psychological crisis within the Israeli forces, with Israeli media reporting that over 43 soldiers have died by suicide since October 2023 as prolonged deployments and battlefield trauma cause widespread mental distress.
No comments:
Post a Comment