Fort Hare Shutdown: Students Give Higher Education Dept 2 Days to Resolve Their Plight
Nokukhanya Mntambo
9 October 2025 | 11:07
Earlier on Thursday, former student leaders from various organisations held a virtual meeting with at least one official from the Department of Higher Education and Training in a last-ditch attempt to resolve the impasse.
University of Fort Hare
Student leaders at the University of Fort Hare’s Alice campus have again called for their vice chancellor, Sakhela Buhlungu, to step down over what they say are unresolved governance issues.
The calls come after university management issued an eviction notice to clear out the main campus after two buildings were torched in a protest yesterday (Wednesday).
The deadline was 5pm.
A majority of the students have opted to obey the eviction order despite being told to stay put by student leaders.
Those who are defiant have gathered in one spot, prepared for what comes next.
They’ve been told campus security will do door-to-door inspections, threatening to forcefully remove the defiant group.
Earlier on Thursday, former student leaders from various organisations held a virtual meeting with at least one official from the Department of Higher Education and Training in a last-ditch attempt to resolve the impasse.
But student leaders said their sole demand now is for Buhlungu to stand down.
They expect the department to deliberate on a way forward and return with answers in the next two days.
Police vans remain at the main entrance on standby.
But for now, it’s anyone’s guess what the next hour will look like.
No comments:
Post a Comment