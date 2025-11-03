Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Featured Alongside Netfa Freeman, Coordinating Committee Member at Black Alliance for Peace, Discuss the Sudan Crisis
Watch this worldwide satellite television news analysis segment Spotlight featuring Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, with Netfa Freeman, coordinating committee member of Black Alliance for Peace.
To view the episode of Spotlight click on the following link: Sudan conflict: War crimes, foreign influence
Azikiwe and Freeman discussed the current crisis in the Republic of Sudan and the role of external interests.
The promotional language for this program read as follows:
This episode of Spotlight talks about a nation that is being torn apart. Some people are slaughtered and some starved into famine. But the Sudan genocide is not a civil war; it is a calculated foreign-backed campaign of destruction to loot its resources.
Sponsors of RSF are the UAE and its Western allies. Meanwhile, the Israeli regime in the shadows is a consistent beneficiary, seeking opportunity for a "Greater Israel" with a border on the Nile River.
The UAE fuels genocide with weapons, while its proxy force loots Sudan’s gold, shipping billions to Abu Dhabi. Spotlight asks guests why it has happened and where it is going.
No comments:
Post a Comment