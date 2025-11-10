China, Burkina Faso Celebrate Rice Harvest, Highlight Closer Agricultural Cooperation
OUAGADOUGOU, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- The inaugural China-Burkina Faso Friendship Harvest Festival has kicked off in Boulbi, Kadiogo Region, celebrating a milestone in agricultural cooperation between the two countries.
The festival, which opened on Thursday, drew Chinese and Burkina Faso officials, agricultural experts, and over 100 local farmers to Boulbi, about 20 km southeast of the capital, Ouagadougou, which also hosts a demonstration base for new rice varieties.
Chinese Ambassador Zhao Deyong and Secretary General of Burkina Faso's Ministry of Agriculture Gaoussou Sanou opened the event by cutting the first sheaves of rice. Participants then toured demonstration plots showcasing 16 new Chinese hybrid rice varieties, observing growth and evaluating this year's rainy-season yields.
Zhao praised the bilateral agricultural cooperation, saying, "Agriculture is fundamental to a nation's development. China will continue working closely with Burkina Faso to share experience, deepen cooperation, and help the country achieve food self-sufficiency and agricultural modernization."
Sanou highlighted the importance of the partnership for national food security. "Three hybrid rice varieties selected by Chinese experts have performed exceptionally well in regional trials... Approved for national cultivation in 2024, these varieties feature strong adaptability and high yield, effectively complementing local strains," Sanou said.
Rice farmer Issaka Ouedraogo expressed his delight: "This year's harvest has surpassed previous ones. We are very satisfied with the new varieties. Thanks to the hard work of Chinese experts, and we hope China will continue its support, which is crucial for improving yields and achieving food self-sufficiency."
Burkina Faso has long faced food shortages, with rain-fed agriculture vulnerable to harsh weather, droughts, and floods. As a staple crop, rice is critical for national food security, and the government has prioritized rice development in its 2023-2025 Agropastoral and Fisheries Offensive Plan to achieve self-sufficiency.
Since diplomatic relations resumed in 2018, the Chinese agricultural technical assistance team has launched aid projects to bolster food security and rural livelihoods in Burkina Faso.
According to the Chinese team, the first two phases of aid projects helped develop 2,000 hectares of lowland rice and expand 30,000 hectares of new cultivation areas. The third phase, beginning in March 2025, involves eight experts in rice cultivation, irrigation, agricultural machinery, animal husbandry, and fisheries, aiming to promote high-yield hybrid rice, reduce rural poverty, and establish demonstration villages and variety exhibition zones.
Hu Yuzhou, head of the Chinese technical assistance team, said that this year, 95 hectares of Chinese hybrid rice were planted in two pilot villages -- Nariou in Nando Region and Kouzoughin in Kadiogo Region -- producing an expected nine tonnes per hectare, far above the national average of 2.3 tonnes.
"Since the launch of the third phase, the team has trained 1,041 local technicians and farmers, helping put practical technologies into use," Hu added.
"This is the first time I've seen rice grow so fast and the panicles so full. We believe this will change how we farm and improve our lives and our families' future," said Khadija Kiemde, a farmer from Nariou.
In Kouzoughin, farmer Ousmane Ilboudo noted, "At first, we were hesitant to switch from local varieties, but hybrid rice proved to be higher-yielding, drought-resistant, and water-saving. We now realize this is a real opportunity to boost both production and income."
Naze Boureima Traore, liaison officer for China-Burkina Faso agricultural cooperation at the Ministry of Agriculture, said the high yields highlight the potential of bilateral agricultural cooperation. "These outcomes clearly show the effectiveness of the partnership and reflect China's strong expertise in agricultural innovation," Traore added.
