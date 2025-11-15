How Deadly Is Marburg Virus? Ethiopia Confirms First Outbreak After WHO Warning
Ethiopia confirms nine cases of Marburg virus disease in the South of the country, a day after the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that the Ethiopian health authorities were investigating after "suspected cases of viral hemorrhagic fever".
November 15, 2025 5:00 PM IST
Marburg Virus Disease: Ethiopia confirm its first outbreak of a severe haemorrhagic fever called Marburg, which can cause serious illness and death. The country detected nine cases of Marburg virus disease in the South of Ethiopia, a day after the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that the Ethiopian health authorities were investigating after "suspected cases of viral hemorrhagic fever".
Commenting on the ongoing spread of the deadly virus in Ethiopia, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director General of WHO said that the Ethiopian Health Ministry and other health agencies are taking all the precautionary measures for "rapid and transparent response to the outbreak".
The Director General of WHO took to his social media to acknowledge the country's effort to bring the outbreak under control. He said, "This fast action demonstrates the seriousness of the country's commitment to bringing the outbreak under control quickly."
What Is Marburg?
Marburg virus disease is a rare and severe viral haemorrhagic fever that affects both people and permits like apps and monkeys, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The name of this virus is after a German city where scientists became ill while handling monkeys imported from Africa in 1967. This illness is caused by the Marburg virus itself, which belongs to a species known as the Orthomarburgvirus marburgense.
Symptoms Of Marburg Virus
Symptoms of Marburg Virus typically show between 2 to 21 days after a person gets exposed to the virus. Individuals who test positive for this deadly illness may show symptoms that include:
Fever
Chills
Headache
Muscle aches
Nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea
According to the CDC, as the disease progresses people infected with Marburg virus may experience liver failure, delirium, shock, bleeding, and multi-organ dysfunction.
Treatment For Marburg Virus
According to the WHO, as of now, there is no vaccine or anti-viral for treating the Marburg Virus. However, early intensive supportive care that includes hydration and treatment of specific symptoms can help improve survival.
Who Is at Risk?
Marburg is spread from infected Egyptian rousette bats to people. The virus is found mainly in their saliva, urine, and faeces of infected bats. Therefore, people who handle Egyptian rousette bats or their excretions are at a higher risk of getting exposed to the virus. Apart from that, healthcare professionals or individuals who attend sick patients who test positive for Marburg virus without proper protective equipment may contract the virus.
Prevention
The best way to prevent Marburg virus disease is by following these precautionary measures:
Ensure to avoid coming in close contact with the blood and body fluids of people who are with the disease.
Healthcare professionals also recommend staying away from intimacy with someone who has been recently diagnosed with Marburg. It suggests avoiding it unless the test shows that the virus is gone from their semen.
Avoid touching contaminated surfaces that may have come in contact with an infected person's body fluids.
