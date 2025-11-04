Iranians Mark US Embassy Takeover Anniversary with Rallies in Over 900 Cities
Protesters carry posters of those martyred in Israeli aggression during the 12-day war in June as they rally in Tehran to mark the US Embassy takeover, on Tuesday.
Hundreds of thousands of Iranians have rallied across Tehran and more than 900 cities nationwide to mark the anniversary of the 1979 US Embassy takeover, an event observed as the National Day of Fighting Global Arrogance.
Students, youth, clerics, and families took part in the demonstrations Tuesday, denouncing US and Israeli actions, including their 12-day aggression against Iran in June.
Participants carried Iranian flags and posters of those martyred in US and Israeli attacks while chanting slogans including “Death to America” and “Death to Israel.”
Officials from government and military institutions, families of martyrs, and veterans of the Iraqi war of the 1980s on Iran also attended the national event, which has over the years grown into a globally observed occasion.
In Tehran, the march began at Palestine Square and proceeded toward the former US Embassy, featuring speeches, religious chants, and the reading of resolutions condemning the United States and Israel.
Cultural exhibitions highlighting decades of Western and Israeli “crimes” were also on display. Symbolic displays of Iranian missiles and centrifuges were presented along the route, and representations of US and Israeli flags were burned.
A symbolic trial of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was also held.
From early morning, students, youth, and families gathered along routes leading to Palestine Square, waving Iran’s tricolor flag.
Along Taleghani Street to the former embassy, school choirs, marching bands, and cultural booths contributed to the atmosphere, with revolutionary songs and chants of “Death to America” echoing throughout the streets.
The official resolution of the rallies in Tehran was read aloud, emphasizing the day as a focal point of the Islamic Republic’s opposition to global hegemony and as a commemoration of students and youth who pioneered the revolution.
The statement reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to resistance against US and Israeli dominance, active support for global movements opposing foreign hegemony, and defense of Palestinian rights.
It called for national unity around the leadership of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the preservation of Iran’s military and economic independence, and the continued promotion of scientific and technological self-sufficiency.
Participants pledged loyalty to the Leader and vowed to uphold the values of the Islamic Revolution and the legacy of martyrs, especially students and youth, as essential to safeguarding Iran’s sovereignty.
13 Aban is observed as both Student Day and the National Day of Anti-Arrogance, marking three key historical events: the 1964 exile of Imam Khomeini to Turkey, the 1978 killing of protesting students, and the 1979 US Embassy takeover.
The day symbolizes national dignity, resistance, and defiance against foreign adversaries in the Iranian collective memory.
