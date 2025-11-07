Nigerian Newspapers Review: [Alleged Christian Genocide] US Congress Targets Miyetti Allah for Visa Bans, Asset Freezes
In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with a new bill before the US Congress seeking sanctions on the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) and Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore over alleged violations of religious freedom against Christians.
Another headline features the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, saying Nigeria’s economy is experiencing steady growth.
Vanguard also reports that Governors Peter Mbah, Siminalayi Fubara and Dapo Abiodun have voiced concern over the poor state of the Nigeria Police Training School in Nonwa, Rivers State.
Moving to another newspaper, The Guardian leads with the 166th anniversary of the press in Nigeria, dissecting the threats journalists have overcome over time.
Next paper, The Punch leads with President Bola Tinubu saying his administration is pursuing diplomatic engagement after US President Donald Trump threatened military action over alleged mass killings of Christians in Nigeria.
Finally, The Nation reports that the Federal Government announced plans to conduct a comprehensive review of Nigeria’s fiscal and monetary policies as part of its next phase of economic reforms.
