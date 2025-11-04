Pan American Health Organization Strategic Reserve in Panama Sends Aid to Those Affected by Hurricane Melissa in Cuba
Author: Digital Editor | internet@granma.cu
October 30, 2025 15:10:02
The Pan American Health Organization's Strategic Reserve in Panama sent a shipment weighing 2.6 tons to support the response in areas affected by Hurricane Melissa.
According to Cubavisión Internacional channel, the shipment contains nine emergency kits with medicines, consumables, basic equipment, and surgical supplies, as well as 42,000 chlorine tablets to purify 8 million liters of water, among other supplies.
According to the report, this is an effort within the framework of the Central Emergency Response Fund's anticipatory action mechanism, and operations are continuing to expand this support according to the needs identified in conjunction with the country's authorities.
