Samia Sworn in as Tanzanian President for Second Term
DAILY NEWS Reporter
DODOMA: DR Samia Suluhu Hassan has been officially sworn in as the President of the United Republic of Tanzania in a ceremony held today at the Parade Grounds, State House Chamwino, in Dodoma.
The swearing-in ceremony was conducted before the Chief Justice of Tanzania, George Mcheche Masaju, who presided over the oath-taking of the new President of the United Republic of Tanzania.
After taking the oath of office, President Samia Suluhu Hassan inspected a Guard of Honour that had been prepared in her honour at the State House, Chamwino.
The ceremony was attended by various national and international leaders, as well as representatives from friendly nations who came to witness this significant event in the nation’s history.
Soon after being sworn in, President Samia Suluhu Hassan addressed the nation, calling for continued unity, peace, and solidarity among Tanzanians, while pledging to strengthen social and economic development for the benefit of all citizens.
