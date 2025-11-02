Seven Killed in RSF Drone Strike on South Kordofan Shelter, Doctors Say
1 November 2025
People gather at the scene of a drone strike in Kadugli to recover the bodies of victims on Nov. 1, 2025.
November 1, 2025 (KADUGLI) – At least seven people were killed and others injured on Saturday following a new drone strike by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on a shelter in South Kordofan state, doctors said.
This incident comes one day after a similar attack on an International Organization for Migration (IOM) shelter in Kadugli, the capital of South Kordofan, which resulted in five deaths, including children, and left others injured.
The Sudan Doctors Network said in a statement that “the RSF targeted a displacement camp in the Abbasiya Tagali area of South Kordofan with a drone this morning.”
It noted that the shelling killed seven people, including children and women, and severely injured others, describing the targeting as “a new crime added to the record of genocide being carried out by the forces.”
The statement clarified that targeting civilians and humanitarian organizations working in relief is “conclusive evidence that the RSF is waging a total war against the Sudanese people” and that it is “deliberately spreading terror and death everywhere amid shameful international silence,” according to the statement.
It held the international community, the United Nations, and the Security Council “fully responsible” for the continuation of these crimes and called for accountability for the perpetrators.
The network demanded “immediate protection for civilians and humanitarian workers,” the prevention of targeting their headquarters and displacement centres, and the opening of safe corridors to transport the wounded and deliver humanitarian aid.
The cities of South Kordofan, particularly Kadugli and Dilling, are experiencing deteriorating humanitarian conditions under a siege imposed by the RSF and its ally, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) led by Abdelaziz al-Hilu, amid reports that the two groups are preparing to launch new attacks on government-controlled areas.
