Somalian Forces Kill Senior Al-Shabaab Commanders in Bakool, Bay
By Al Mayadeen English
10 Nov 2025 14:24
Somali forces killed senior Al-Shabaab commanders in Bakool and Bay regions, seizing weapons and disrupting terror plans.
The Somali National Army announced on Sunday that it has killed several senior Al-Shabaab leaders in coordinated operations in the Bakool and Bay regions, delivering a significant blow to the terror group.
The Ministry of Defense confirmed that Mohamed Abdi Mohamed Noor, also known as “Gofu,” who was responsible for multiple attacks on civilians, was killed in a precision operation in Abal village, a strategic settlement 21 kilometres south of Hudur, Bakool’s capital. During the operation, Somali forces also seized weapons and documents detailing terror attack plans.
In a separate engagement, two other senior Al-Shabaab members, including Yahya, known as Abu Khalid, a key organizer of attacks, and Sharif Amir, who later succumbed to severe injuries sustained during the clash, were eliminated.
“The Somali Army will continue operations against Al-Shabaab and will not allow safe havens for its members or remnants,” the ministry said. “These operations aim to restore security and stability across Somalia and will continue until all threats are removed.”
Intensified military campaigns
The latest operations come amid an intensified military campaign by Somali forces that began earlier this year. Since February 2025, over 220 raids and airstrikes have targeted Al-Shabaab positions, resulting in more than 860 militant casualties.
Operations have focused on southern and central provinces, as well as Puntland and the northeastern Bari region, with coordination and logistical support from international partners. Somali forces have also strengthened local security presence in recovered areas to prevent the resurgence of Al-Shabaab elements.
Strengthening Somali state authority
By targeting terror leaders and disrupting operational planning, the Somali Army aims to secure strategic locations and prevent attacks on urban centres, including Mogadishu.
“The operations in Bakool and Bay show that the Somali security forces can effectively dismantle Al-Shabab’s networks while safeguarding civilian populations,” the ministry added.
Al-Shabaab, affiliated with al-Qaeda, has waged a sustained insurgency against the Somali state. The group seeks to impose extremist ideology, destabilize governance, and maintain control over rural areas. It has repeatedly targeted civilians and security forces, exploiting weak state presence and local grievances to sustain its operations.
