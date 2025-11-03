Source: No Agreement on Humanitarian Truce in Washington Talks Yet
1 November 2025
November 1, 2025 (WASHINGTON) – Sudanese parties negotiating in Washington for two weeks have not yet reached an agreement on a humanitarian truce, a Sudanese military source told Sudan Tribune on Saturday.
The United States and the Quad countries (Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE) are mediating indirect talks between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) aimed at achieving a three-month cessation of hostilities.
A truce proposal presented by Washington “has not been approved yet,” the source said.
The source’s comments contradict press reports that army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo had agreed to a three-month, internationally monitored truce proposed by the Quad.
Separately, U.S. President’s Senior Advisor for African Affairs, Massad Boulos, told Sky News Arabia that negotiations had reached “advanced stages.”
“We are communicating with both parties to sign the humanitarian truce proposal we presented to them,” Boulos said.
