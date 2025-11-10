Source: Sudanese Government Submits Truce Plan as Quad Considers Forcing It
November 9, 2025 (CAIRO) – The Sudanese government has submitted its vision for a humanitarian truce proposed by the “Quad” countries, a high-level government source told Sudan Tribune on Sunday. Meanwhile, a Western diplomat stated that the group is moving to impose the truce by force.
The source stated that the vision was presented to the working group in Cairo, which is coordinating between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
In contrast, a Western diplomat familiar with the truce file told Sudan Tribune that the Quad had commented on the government’s vision but is continuing to present the original proposal made in Washington.
The diplomat said he expected the Quad, led by the United States, to move to impose the truce proposal.
He pointed to working with international partners, such as the European Union, and regional partners to ensure the truce’s implementation.
“I do not rule out imposing it by force as violations and atrocities continue in a wide part of the country,” he added.
Regarding the government’s vision, the source said it is based on the decisions of the last Security and Defence Council meeting and includes a detailed framework for the proposed truce in two phases: a first three months and a second nine months.
He said the working group, led by the U.S. President’s Advisor on African Affairs, Massad Boulos, received the Sudanese government’s observations, which were also based on meetings held by the government.
This diplomatic move comes as army leaders in recent hours have pledged to continue the war and “eliminate the RSF,” in what is believed to be an explicit signal of rejecting the proposed truce.
The Security and Defence Council welcomed efforts last week to end the suffering of the Sudanese people but affirmed at the same time the continuation of general mobilization to “defeat the RSF militarily.”
In contrast to the army’s position, the RSF announced last Thursday its agreement to approve the humanitarian truce proposed by the Quad mechanism, while proceeding to discuss arrangements for a cessation of hostilities.
These developments come despite assurances from Boulos, who stated in Cairo last week that both parties to the war in Sudan had agreed in principle to enter a truce, the details of which are being finalised.
In a related diplomatic context, a Western diplomat stated that Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel-Aty has recently taken the lead in extensive contacts with countries involved in the Sudanese crisis, holding talks with the European Union, Qatar, Russia, and Turkey.
