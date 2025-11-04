"The Blockade is a Policy of Collective Punishment," He Describes as An Act of Genocide
The strategic purpose of the blockade is to provoke social unrest that will lead to the overthrow of the constitutional order that we Cubans have freely decided on in several referendums
Author: Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla
October 29, 2025 15:10:13
Bruno Rodríguez
Photo: @CubaMINREX
Speech by Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cuba, at the presentation of Draft Resolution A/80/L.X, entitled "Necessity of ending the economic, commercial, and financial blockade imposed by the United States of America against Cuba." New York, October 29th, 2025
Madam President:
I express my deepest condolences and solidarity to the governments and peoples of Jamaica, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic, who have suffered loss of life due to Hurricane Melissa. Also to Panama, which has suffered some losses due to heavy rains, and our best wishes to the Bahamas and Bermuda.
I speak on behalf of a people who are currently facing a monstrous hurricane with scarce resources, relying almost solely on their will, unity, and solidarity. As the leader of the Cuban Revolution, Raúl Castro Ruz, said last night, and I quote: "...we will also emerge victorious from this new challenge."
We have heard the infamous, threatening, arrogant, deceitful, and cynical speech by the new Permanent Representative of the United States, who is not in the room. We expected this, knowing where this character comes from and his murky links to the Secretary of State, the military contractor mafias, and the political clique in Miami.
Yesterday, from this podium, he said he was going to refer to facts, but he did just the opposite. I will only recall what he seems to ignore despite his responsibilities, or worse, what he perhaps distorts with a mendacious spirit: His country's laws and regulations on economic aggression against Cuba are unambiguous in terms of actions and ambitions. They openly declare in law the goal of restricting Cuba's trade, investment, and credit relations with all countries. They also establish, in the body of the law, the obligation of U.S. diplomats to comply with that mandate in their contacts with officials of the governments you represent.
I would recommend that my colleagues in the United States read Title I and Title III of the Helms-Burton Act and the content of the Torricelli Act.
The actions speak for themselves, and I will refer to them clearly. This Assembly will be able to determine for itself, as it has done for 33 years, whether or not we are facing an economic blockade.
In recent weeks, the State Department has deployed unprecedented and brutal pressure, intimidation, and toxicity on a global scale to force sovereign states to change their vote on the resolution we will adopt today. They have used all their weapons and tricks,especially coercion.
But truth, law, reason, and justice are always more powerful and compelling.
It cannot be hidden that, by virtue of the criminal policy of the United States government against Cuba, my country is viciously deprived, in every corner of the world, of the use of banking systems to make collections and payments.
It is deprived of access to sources of current financing; investment capital; remittances; technology for industry, food production, infrastructure, scientific development, and services, including the most sensitive ones, such as health care.
The strategic purpose of the blockade is to provoke a social explosion that will lead to the overthrow of the constitutional order that we Cubans have freely decided upon in several referendums.
The Secretary of State is the evil, corrupt, and fraudulent reincarnation of Mallory, and the Permanent Representative has become his spokesperson. As is well known, the impact of this type of aggression is not only economic. It is applied by design, with cold premeditation regarding its social and humanitarian impact on millions of people.
In Cuba, for example, in recent years, and I say this with regret, there has been a deterioration in some health indicators which, although still outstanding for a developing country and comparable to those of industrialized countries, are now lower than the rates that our country was able to progressively achieve.
One example is infant mortality, which, after consecutive years with rates below 5 per 1,000 births, stands at 8.5 in the first half of this year.
One would have to lie, as the Permanent Representative of the United States has done, to separate that result from the impact that the economic blockade has on the sustainability of the health system, just as one cannot separate from it the rates of life expectancy, maternal mortality, or the availability of highly subsidized medicines for the population.
Between March 1st, 2024, and February 28th of this year alone, the blockade caused Cuba some $7.5561 billion in material damages. This impact is similar to the nominal gross domestic product of at least 30 countries represented here, according to World Bank data.
But the damage caused by the blockade is not only expressed in numbers and material losses, but also in the daily lives of our compatriots. No person, family, or sector escapes its daily and devastating effects.
Dailiannis, a 22-year-old Cuban woman with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, which can be life-threatening, requires the implantation of an automatic defibrillator that Cuba does not have access to. Dailiannis and many other Cuban patients with similar conditions are waiting for this type of implant.
Six-year-old Abdiel needs hip surgery that requires a bone graft. This tissue is produced at the Frank País Hospital Tissue Bank, but the essential freeze-drying process has been halted due to the lack of a sensor. It has not been possible to purchase it, even though the money to pay for it is available, because the companies that supply it, in view of the blockade against Cuba, refuse to sell it in accordance with normal commercial practices.
This is not collateral damage. These are not isolated cases. They are everyday experiences. These are innocent human beings who are suffering.
The creativity of our institutions and the professionals who work in them is extraordinary and highly commendable, but it is impossible to calculate the anguish this causes Cuban families, or the strain it places on the public health system, not being able to count on these medicines or medical supplies when they are needed.
An essential part of the intensification of the blockade since 2019 has been the increased persecution of fuel supply operations, including shipping companies, insurance companies, banks, and governments, which has led to a reduction in suppliers and an exponential increase in prices for Cuba.
Power outages are now one of the most visible and painful impacts of the economic blockade in Cuba, with a daily effect on families that is sometimes desperate. It has an impact on other sectors, such as water supply, production processes, services, and the economy as a whole, all of which weigh heavily on the population.
A few months ago, a corporation and a friendly government declared it impossible to supply a spare part and mere technical assistance to repair a Cuban thermoelectric plant in the face of the threat of U.S. sanctions.
Another vital sector of the economy that has been particularly hard hit is tourism. Today, citizens of more than 40 countries are being intimidated with threats of reprisals by the U.S. government and denial of access to the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) if they decide to visit Cuba in the exercise of their basic rights.
The U.S. government not only deprives its own citizens of the right to travel to Cuba, but also seeks and succeeds in coercively depriving citizens of other countries that are not under its jurisdiction, especially European citizens.
One of the measures that has the greatest impact is the unjustifiable presence of Cuba on the unilateral and arbitrary list published by the U.S. government of countries that allegedly sponsor terrorism.
Cuba is a victim of terrorism. We have demonstrated this before in this Assembly. For years, and even today, terrorist acts against the country are organized and financed from U.S. territory. Recognized perpetrators of horrific acts of aggression against the Cuban people, resulting in thousands of deaths, mutilations, and extensive material damage, live here peacefully and with absolute impunity. In 2023, we provided the U.S. government with the names and details of 62 terrorists and 20 terrorist organizations operating against Cuba from this country, and they have done nothing to date.
The economic war includes a comprehensive destabilization program, which I am denouncing for the first time. It includes a comprehensive destabilization program organized, financed, and executed directly by the U.S. government, using Cuban-born operators based in this and other countries.
Their mission, their task, is to depress the income level of the population through speculative manipulation of the currency exchange rate, with a direct effect on price growth, the spread of intimidating and alarmist messages on social media, and thus the alteration of the natural behavior of the market. The effect is severe damage to the income of every Cuban and additional obstacles to macroeconomic stabilization programs.
This involves the laundering of money from the U.S. federal budget using funds allocated by the U.S. Congress and used by the State Department, non-governmental organizations, and contractors who channel it.
Our government has irrefutable evidence of these operations, with data, names, contacts, communications, and the direct involvement of the U.S. government and its diplomats. This is a criminal activity under international law, Cuban law, and even U.S. law.
The United States has tried to sell the idea that the blockade is a justification used by the Cuban government to hide its inefficiencies or the failures of its development model.
This political campaign is supported by a communications and digital operation that, through toxic disinformation, euphemisms, selective silences, and coordinated saturation of messages, seeks to instill the perception that the blockade does not exist or does not affect the population.
The U.S. government not only attempts to deny or minimize the effect of the blockade, but also penalizes those who document its effects, resorting to smear campaigns, cyber troops paid for with "regime change" funds, and algorithmic censorship by its own technology platforms with regard to Cuban national content.
Anyone who denies that, without the blockade, Cuba's economic problems would have a better and quicker solution is lying and will continue to lie.
In fact, the very promoters of the blockade and maximum pressure policy boast of its destructive effect and its ability to undermine the standard of living of an entire people. Review the statements of the U.S. Secretary of State and the politicians who have made their careers and fortunes by attacking Cuba.
If the U.S. government has even the slightest concern for "helping the Cuban people," it should suspend or make humanitarian exceptions to the blockade in light of the damage that Hurricane Melissa will cause and is already causing.
Cuba is a peaceful country. No one in their right mind and with a modicum of honesty can claim that Cuba represents or intends to represent a threat to the national security of the United States, a great power, and to the well-being of the American people.
Which country has military forces deployed in an aggressive, extraordinary, and unjustified manner in the Caribbean Sea while we deliberate here? Which one threatens the peace, security, and stability of the region, and in particular the peace and right to self-determination of the brotherly Venezuelan people? Which one has adopted the criminal practice of committing murders on the high seas or within the territorial waters of other countries at the hands of its armed forces, as is happening today in the Caribbean or the Pacific? Which one has our region full of military bases? Who openly articulates aggressive plans for subversion and regime change against progressive governments? Which government is the direct accomplice, supplying weapons and financing for the genocide in Gaza?
If the U.S. government wishes to contribute to peace in "Our America," it should withdraw the military threat and agree to a civilized dialogue, without preconditions or impositions, with Venezuela, Colombia, Nicaragua, Cuba, and all those with whom it has differences, and collectively with the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States.
The blockade is a policy of collective punishment. It qualifies as an act of genocide. It flagrantly, massively, and systematically violates the human rights of Cubans. It does not distinguish between social sectors or economic actors.
I am deeply grateful to those who, in this debate and in the high-level segment of the 80th session of the General Assembly, raised their voices to call for an end to the blockade and the removal of our country from the infamous list of state sponsors of terrorism.
I also thank the regional and consultative groups that, throughout the year, have made strong statements on this issue; the numerous organizations and movements in solidarity with Cuba around the world; and the Americans who advocate for a relationship based on respect and sovereign equality between our two countries.
I acknowledge the expressions of Cubans in the United States and around the world who, with their statements and their solidarity and patriotic actions, oppose and fight against the blockade.
Cuba will not give up.
We will persist in denouncing this infamy and abuse. We will exercise with determination our right to decide our destiny. We will continue our efforts to overcome our current difficulties and ensure the economic sustainability of the country, even with the continuation or even further strengthening of the blockade.
With José Martí, our people reaffirm today that "...before giving up on the effort to make the homeland prosperous and free, the southern sea will first join the northern sea and a snake will be born from an eagle's egg."
And from Antonio Maceo: "Whoever tries to take Cuba will gather the dust of its soil soaked in blood, if he does not perish in the struggle."
And with Fidel Castro Ruz, we exclaim once again: Homeland or Death, We Shall Overcome.
Madam President:
On behalf of the noble and supportive Cuban people, who for decades have been writing an admirable story of patriotism, justice, resistance, creativity, and sacrifice, I respectfully request that Member States vote in favor of draft resolution A/80/L.6, entitled "Necessity of ending the economic, commercial, and financial embargo imposed by the United States of America against Cuba."
It will be, distinguished Ambassadors, distinguished delegates, an act of justice in favor of a peaceful people who today face, like the blockade, another monstrous hurricane.
Thank you very much.
(Transcription from Cubaminrex)
