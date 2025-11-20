The Economist Need Not Be ‘Surprised’ by This China-related Poll: Global Times Editorial
By Global Times
Nov 20, 2025 11:49 PM
Foreign tourists enjoy themselves at Tiantan, a UNESCO World Heritage Site built in 1420, in Beijing. Photo: VCG
A recent global survey released by The Economist on views toward China and the US has "sent shockwaves in the West." The poll, covering 32,000 people in 32 countries, asked people how they perceive China and the US. The results show that, compared with last year, China has made big gains as the world's preferred "leading power," and the share of respondents favoring China jumped by 11 percentage points. Preference for China as the world's leading power has risen in every place sampled. The Economist articulated, "Perhaps most surprisingly, that includes America." The survey also revealed a clear pattern: the younger the respondent, the more likely they are to welcome Chinese leadership. While the survey's figures are rigorously quantitative, it reflects global recognition of China's development achievements, governance capacity, openness, and cooperative approach.
Other researches align with these findings. For example, a Morning Consult survey of 41 countries showed, as of the end of May, China with a global net favorability rating of +8.8, compared with -1.5 for the US. Earlier this year, the Global Times Institute surveyed 46 countries and found that nearly 60 percent of foreign respondents have an overall positive impression of the Chinese people, while 36 percent hold a neutral attitude. And young people have more interest in, better impression of, greater passion for, and higher approval of China. Taken together, these surveys depict a clear and steady rise in China's global image and influence.
Two major trends stand out across global polling. First, countries of the Global South tend to hold more favorable views of China. Second, younger generations consistently show higher levels of affinity toward China. Behind these trends is China's continued provision of global public goods - exemplified by the Belt and Road Initiative and the four major global initiatives - which are delivering tangible development opportunities for each country. Landmark projects such as the China-Laos Railway, the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway, the Hungary-Serbia Railway, and the Port of Piraeus have created 420,000 jobs in partner countries and helped lift nearly 40 million people out of poverty, becoming powerful engines for global connectivity and shared development.
Young people giving China higher scores suggests that the positive trajectory of China's global image is sustainable. As the young generation gradually becomes the main force of society, they are approaching "Cool China" - its development pathway, technological innovation, and cultural appeal - with greater openness and enthusiasm.
From Labubu and TikTok to Black Myth: Wukong and other trends, "China Chic" is enjoying tremendous popularity overseas. More and more foreign friends are coming to China "as soon as the idea strikes," and this two-way enthusiasm is laying a stronger social foundation for healthy interaction between China and the rest of the world.
At a time when the global governance system faces multiple challenges, China's rapid economic growth and long-term social stability have injected certainty into the world. China's long-term planning capacity and the systemic advantage of pooling national resources for big tasks stand in sharp contrast to the short-sighted and fragmented political operations seen in some Western countries. China's effective governance has earned growing recognition from the international community, especially among developing nations. The path of Chinese modernization breaks the myth that "modernization equals Westernization," proving that a country can draw on its own civilizational heritage and national conditions to explore a development path that suits itself, offering new possibilities for many developing countries.
Unlike the rise of some major powers in history that came with war and expansion, China has always adhered to the principle of peaceful development, an approach that is all the more meaningful today amid complex global changes. China actively participates in UN peacekeeping, promotes political solutions to hotspots, and facilitates dialogue among parties in regional conflicts.
Through these concrete actions, the world sees that China is indeed a stabilizing force during turbulent times. Internationally, China always upholds equality, mutual benefit, and win-win cooperation while opposing hegemonism and power politics.
In its relations with developed countries, China advocates mutual respect and mutually beneficial cooperation; in its engagement with developing countries, China insists on no political strings attached and no interference in internal affairs, which is particularly well received and widely praised. This approach has allowed more nations to feel respected and treated as equals, and many, especially those in the Global South, see China as a trustworthy partner.
Of course, we are also fully aware that some people abroad still view China through tinted lens, making unfounded accusations or malicious smears against China. Perhaps that is one reason The Economist professes such "surprise." But as the polling shows, the people of the world see things clearly. China's steady development, consistent commitment to peaceful diplomacy, and mutually beneficial cooperation are winning, and will continue to win broader support from more countries and peoples.
