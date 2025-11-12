UN Agency Warns of Displacement Surge, ‘Mass Killings’ in Sudan’s El Fasher
11 November 2025
Displaced people who fled fighting in El Fasher arrive in Tawila, North Darfur, on Oct. 27, 2025.
November 11, 2025 (GENEVA/PORT SUDAN) – The UN’s migration agency (IOM) warned on Tuesday that mass killings, ethnic violence, and extreme insecurity in El Fasher, North Darfur, have triggered a dramatic surge in displacement and worsened Sudan’s humanitarian crisis.
IOM Director General Amy Pope, beginning a five-day visit to the country, said the crisis in El Fasher was the “direct result of nearly 18 months of siege” that has cut families off from essential supplies.
“Our teams are responding, but insecurity and depleted supplies mean we are only reaching a fraction of those in need,” Pope said in a statement. “Without safe access and urgent funding, humanitarian operations risk grinding to a halt.”
In the last two weeks, heavy shelling and ground assaults have displaced nearly 90,000 people from El Fasher. Tens of thousands more remain trapped inside the city facing “famine-like conditions” as hospitals and water systems collapse, the IOM said.
The violence is also spreading, with an estimated 38,990 people fleeing fighting in North Kordofan between October 26 and November 9, many travelling on foot and sleeping outdoors.
The agency noted increasing reports of “alarming protection risks,” including arbitrary detention, looting, and gender-based violence.
Humanitarian operations are now “on the brink of collapse,” the statement warned, with warehouses nearly empty and aid convoys facing significant insecurity and access restrictions.
Despite the challenges, the IOM said a convoy was on its way to Tawila, North Darfur, with shelter and other items for 7,500 people. Its local partners are also implementing emergency projects for 60,000 people across North and South Darfur.
The IOM urged donors and the international community to act immediately to prevent further loss of life and ensure safe humanitarian access.
