"We Will Also Emerge Victorious From This New Challenge"
October 29, 2025 10:10:35
Photo: Artwork by Michel Moro
Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, leader of the Cuban Revolution, sent a message this Tuesday to the National Defense Council, in which he stated that he has been closely monitoring, and will continue to monitor, the situation and the measures taken to mitigate the effects of Hurricane Melissa.
He emphasized his satisfaction with the responsible work carried out and the level of preparedness achieved, and reiterated the need to remain vigilant and maintain maximum discipline throughout the storm and the recovery phase.
He also reaffirmed his conviction that, in the face of this new challenge, we will also emerge victorious.
