ANC Rejects US Pressure Over South Africa Foreign Policy
By Al Mayadeen English
11 Mar 2026 15:49
South Africa pushes back against US pressure, saying its foreign policy will not be dictated by Washington as tensions rise over its ties with Russia, China, and Iran.
South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) has rejected attempts by Washington to influence the country’s international relations, saying Pretoria will determine its own foreign policy without external pressure.
ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula made the remarks after US Ambassador to South Africa Leo Brent Bozell warned that Washington was “running out of patience” with Pretoria and called on the country to return to a more non-aligned diplomatic stance.
“We must make it clear to all whom we welcome in our beautiful country, including the new US ambassador, that South Africa’s international relations policy will not be dictated to by anyone else but South Africans and their government,” Mbalula wrote on social media platform X.
Dispute over diplomatic alignment
The tensions follow comments by Bozell suggesting that Washington expects South Africa to distance itself from closer ties with countries such as Russia, China, and Iran.
Mbalula dismissed as “unfounded” warnings from US officials that major American corporations might withdraw from South Africa in response to the government’s foreign policy orientation.
US-based technology and financial firms, including Amazon, Google, Visa, and Microsoft, have previously been mentioned in discussions about potential economic pressure.
“South Africa is open for business and is a safe destination for global companies to do business,” Mbalula said.
He added that Pretoria supports the development of a multipolar international system based on respect for international law and multilateral institutions.
“We reiterate that South Africa believes in a multipolar world which respects international law and international institutions that support a system of multilateralism,” he said.
Washington envoy sparks diplomatic friction
Bozell formally assumed his role as US ambassador to South Africa in late February after presenting his credentials at the country’s foreign ministry.
Even before his appointment was confirmed in October 2025, he had stated that he intended to challenge South Africa’s growing political and economic cooperation with Moscow, Beijing, and Tehran.
South Africa has, in recent years, deepened its participation in multilateral groupings such as BRICS, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, while maintaining diplomatic engagement with Iran and other countries in the Global South.
Wider geopolitical tensions
The dispute comes amid broader geopolitical tensions as the United States seeks to maintain its influence across Africa while rival powers expand their political and economic presence on the continent.
The debate over South Africa’s diplomatic alignment is unfolding as international divisions deepen over the escalating conflict in West Asia following the US-Israeli war on Iran.
Several countries in the Global South have criticized Western military actions and warned against attempts by Washington to pressure states into aligning with its foreign policy positions.
Analysts say Pretoria’s emphasis on multipolarity reflects a growing push among emerging economies for a more balanced international order, particularly as global tensions and economic disruptions linked to the war continue to reshape diplomatic relations worldwide.
No comments:
Post a Comment