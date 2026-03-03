'Any Ship Attempting to Pass Through Hormuz Will Burn': Jabbari
By Al Mayadeen English
2 Mar 2026 23:57
Brig. Gen. Ebrahim Jabbari threatens all vessels attempting to pass through the now-shut Strait of Hormuz, warning of the direct impact on oil prices.
Iran has officially closed the Strait of Hormuz, and any ship attempting to pass through will burn, Brigadier General Ebrahim Jabbari, the Advisor to the Commander of the IRGC, warned on Monday.
Jabbari further raised the stakes and said that Iran will prevent the export of oil from the region. "Not one drop of oil will be allowed to leave the region," he said, adding that oil pipelines may also be targeted, estimating a drastic rise in oil prices to "$200 in the coming days."
Oil benchmarks had already been hovering near multi-month highs amid tightening inventories and escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia, magnifying the market’s sensitivity to any supply threat. Since the aggression was launched against Iran, Brent crude surged, at one point climbing roughly 10–13% to between $80 and $82 per barrel, as investors weighed the risk that sustained hostilities could disrupt flows through the Strait of Hormuz.
Meanwhile, Qatar’s state-run energy giant said Monday it has suspended liquefied natural gas (LNG) production after Iranian drone strikes targeted facilities at two of its main processing bases, skyrocketing global gas prices.
The Dutch TTF natural gas benchmark, Europe’s main LNG price gauge, consequently surged nearly 45% to above €46 ($54).
As nearly all LNG exports from Qatar and the United Arab Emirates transit through the strait, limited alternative routes are left since the passage was restricted.
