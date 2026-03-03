Hezbollah: Ongoing Israeli Aggression Cannot Go Unanswered
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Hezbollah Public Relations
Hezbollah says its strike on an Israeli military site was a legitimate defensive response to 15 months of ongoing Israeli aggression.
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah affirmed that the continued Israeli aggression against the country over the past fifteen months cannot persist without response, stressing that confrontation remains a legitimate and defensive right in the face of ongoing violations.
In a statement addressing the latest developments, the Resistance said the Israeli assault on Lebanon has continued “through killing, destruction, bulldozing, and every form of criminality,” despite repeated political and diplomatic efforts aimed at halting the aggression and compelling the occupation to adhere to the ceasefire agreement and its obligations.
The statement, released early on Tuesday, underscored that all attempts to curb the aggression through diplomatic channels have failed, warning that “aggression cannot continue without response”, and that assassinations and destruction “cannot go on unchecked”.
It emphasized that what is required at this stage is serious and effective action to put an end to the aggression “by all available means”, placing responsibility on concerned parties to intervene and halt the violations.
Hezbollah's statement was released amid the activation of sirens in multiple Israeli city settlements across occupied Palestine. Initially, Israeli media outlets reported that attacks were launched from both Lebanon and Iran; however, the Israeli military command said that the sirens were triggered due to the firing of ballistic missiles from Iran, adding that no rocket fire was detected in Lebanon.
Defensive response against military target
Meanwhile, the Resistance described its recent strike against an Israeli military installation as a defensive and legitimate act, carried out in direct response to the continued aggression against Lebanon.
It stressed that confrontation is a legitimate right under such circumstances and that the operation was driven first and foremost by national considerations, as well as by the right to restore security and stability to the Lebanese people and regions affected by the attacks.
The statement concluded by underlining that those concerned and responsible must act decisively to stop the aggression, a direct cause of the escalating situation in Lebanon.
