Hezbollah Drones Strike Israeli Ramat David Airbase
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Islamic Resistance in Lebanon
The Islamic Resistance says it launched drones at the Ramat David airbase in response to Israeli attacks on Lebanon.
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah announced at dawn Tuesday that it launched a drone attack targeting Israeli military positions, stressing that the operation came as a response to the ongoing Israeli aggression against Lebanon.
In a statement issued on March 3, 2026, Hezbollah said the operation came “in response to the criminal Israeli aggression that targeted dozens of Lebanese cities and towns, including Beirut’s southern suburb,” which it said resulted in the killing of dozens of men, women, and children, as well as widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure and displacement of residents.
According to the statement, at 5:00 a.m. local time, the Islamic Resistance deployed a swarm of attack drones targeting radar sites and control rooms at the Ramat David airbase in northern occupied Palestine.
The Resistance said its operation was directed at military targets, contrasting it with what it described as Israeli attacks on civilians. It added that the strike was part of its duty to defend Lebanon’s land and people, particularly in light of the ongoing Israeli escalation and violations.
Aggression cannot go unanswered
Hezbollah affirmed earlier that the continued Israeli aggression against the country over the past fifteen months cannot persist without response, stressing that confrontation remains a legitimate and defensive right in the face of ongoing violations.
In a statement addressing the latest developments, the Resistance said the Israeli assault on Lebanon has continued “through killing, destruction, bulldozing, and every form of criminality,” despite repeated political and diplomatic efforts aimed at halting the aggression and compelling the occupation to adhere to the ceasefire agreement and its obligations.
The statement, released early on Tuesday, underscored that all attempts to curb the aggression through diplomatic channels have failed, warning that “aggression cannot continue without response”, and that assassinations and destruction “cannot go on unchecked”.
Dozens martyred
"Israel" has killed 52 Lebanese civilians and injured 154 others during the aggression on Lebanon, the Lebanese government’s Disaster Management Unit announced on Monday, adding that at least 28,500 have been forcibly displaced from their homes.
Moreover, the Israeli occupation launched six missiles in an attack targeting a building facing Al Mayadeen's headquarters in Jnah, Beirut, earlier tonight.
In recent hours, Israeli occupation forces also struck branches of the Al-Qard Al-Hassan Association, alongside five air raids on the Manshiyeh neighborhood in Beirut’s Southern Suburb, leveling three buildings completely.
Earlier attacks on Lebanon
The new escalation in the Israeli aggression began during the early hours of dawn, with Israeli occupation artillery targeting the outskirts of Aita al-Shaab and Israeli raids hitting the towns of al-Shahabiya in Tyre District and al-Sultaniya in Bint Jbeil District, killing three civilians in al-Shahabiya and four in al-Sultaniya. Strikes also hit Burj Qalaway, while occupation forces simultaneously targeted Nabatieh, Adshit, Harouf, Toul, and Kfour.
Along the southern border, Israeli forces targeted homes and surrounding areas in Yaroun, Aitaroun, and Khiam, as heavy artillery shelling pounded the border areas. An Israeli drone strike even targeted the center of Mays al-Jabal. In eastern Lebanon, Israeli warplanes flew at low altitude over the western and northern Bekaa valleys.
As morning broke, strikes intensified across Tyre District, with Israeli warplanes targeting Qana, Hallousia, Mahrouneh, and Aiteet, while strikes hit areas between al-Taybeh and al-Qantara. Hadatha in the Bint Jbeil District also came under fire.
No comments:
Post a Comment