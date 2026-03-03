'Israel' Bombs Al Manar TV, Al Nour Radio Overnight
By Al Mayadeen English
Al-Manar says its Beirut headquarters was hit by Israeli bombardment, as the Israeli occupation forces claim strikes on the Lebanese capital.
Al Mayadeen's correspondent in Beirut confirmed that Israeli occupation forces carried out a violent airstrike targeting the headquarters of Al Manar TV in the southern suburbs of Beirut, in addition to striking Al Nour Radio. Another raid hit a building in the Haret Hreik area.
Earlier, Israeli occupation forces had bombed several areas in the Lebanese capital. Hours before the attack on Al Manar, a building adjacent to Al Mayadeen's headquarters in the Jnah area of Beirut was also bombed.
Our correspondent had previously reported that a residential building threatened by the occupation in the southern suburbs housed a library and several shops, adding that the area has been subjected to multiple intense attacks throughout the day.
Earlier attacks on Lebanon
The new escalation in the Israeli aggression began during the early hours of dawn, with Israeli occupation artillery targeting the outskirts of Aita al-Shaab and Israeli raids hitting the towns of al-Shahabiya in Tyre District and al-Sultaniya in Bint Jbeil District, killing three civilians in al-Shahabiya and four in al-Sultaniya. Strikes also hit Burj Qalaway, while occupation forces simultaneously targeted Nabatieh, Adshit, Harouf, Toul, and Kfour.
Along the southern border, Israeli forces targeted homes and surrounding areas in Yaroun, Aitaroun, and Khiam, as heavy artillery shelling pounded the border areas. An Israeli drone strike even targeted the center of Mays al-Jabal. In eastern Lebanon, Israeli warplanes flew at low altitude over the western and northern Bekaa valleys.
As morning broke, strikes intensified across Tyre District, with Israeli warplanes targeting Qana, Hallousia, Mahrouneh, and Aiteet, while strikes hit areas between al-Taybeh and al-Qantara. Hadatha in the Bint Jbeil District also came under fire.
By mid-morning, the assault had broadened further. Israeli warplanes struck Ain Qana twice, Kawnin, Arab Salim, Mansouri, and Srifa, while raids targeted al-Majdal in the Tyre District for the second time. Also in the Tyre District, warplanes targeted Burj al-Shamali and Wadi Jilo, while Ma'roub was struck for the second time. Strikes also hit Jmeijmeh, Siddiqin, the area between Yanouh and Ma'rakeh, and the outskirts of Zarariya, Al-Hawsh, and Tayr Daba.
