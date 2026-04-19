AU Condemns Israel's Decision to Appoint Diplomatic Envoy to Somaliland
Source: Xinhua| 2026-04-19 23:43:15|Editor: huaxia
ADDIS ABABA, April 19 (Xinhua) -- The African Union (AU) on Sunday "strongly condemned" reports of Israel's decision to appoint a diplomatic envoy to the "so-called Somaliland."
In a statement issued on Sunday, the 55-member continental organization expressed "deep concern" regarding recent developments on Israel's reported decision to appoint a diplomatic envoy to Somaliland, a self-declared region of Somalia.
The AU reaffirmed its "unwavering respect for the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of Somalia" in accordance with the Constitutive Act of the African Union and international law.
"The African Union does not recognize Somaliland as an independent state," the statement read. "The AU remains committed to supporting Somalia's peace, governance, and national cohesion."
Recalling an AU Peace and Security Council communique that was issued in January, it underscored that "any unilateral recognition of Somaliland is null and void." It warned that such actions risk undermining regional stability.
On Dec. 26, 2025, Israel became the first country in the world to formally recognize Somaliland as a sovereign state, prompting immediate condemnation from Somalia and the international community.
In a ministerial-level meeting held on Jan. 6, the AU Peace and Security Council rejected the unilateral recognition of Somaliland by Israel and called for its immediate revocation.
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