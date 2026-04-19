Iran Replenishing Missile Launchers Faster Than Before War: IRGC Commander
Sunday, 19 April 2026 4:52 PM
File photo shows an underground missile storage facility in Iran.
A top Iranian military commander says the country’s capacity to replenish missile and drone launchers during the two-week ceasefire has outpaced pre-war levels.
The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (RGC) Aerospace Force, General Seyed Majid Mousavi, shared a video on social media platform UpScrolled, showing the replacement of the missile and drone launchers, on Sunday.
Accompanying the footage was a message from Mousavi, stating that Iran’s “speed in updating and reloading missile and drone launchers have surpassed even its pre-war pace.”
Mousavi said, “We are aware that the enemy is incapable of creating such conditions for themselves during the ceasefire.”
Since the ceasefire began on April 11, he said, the United States has had to “to bring in ammunition from the other side of the world in a trickle.”
“They have lost this phase of the war as well. They have lost the Strait, they have lost Lebanon, and they have lost the entire region,” said the commander.
Mousavi’s remarks come as many reports contradict claims that weeks of joint US-Israeli military aggression against Iran has significantly weakened the country’s strategic capabilities.
Citing US intelligence assessments, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported last week that Tehran’s ability to sustain its missile capability relies on a vast network of reinforced underground storage areas, which have largely shielded mobile launchers from weeks of bombing.
The report said Iran still possesses “thousands of medium- and short-range ballistic missiles that could be pulled out of hiding or retrieved from underground sites.”
General Mousavi also mentioned the Strait of Hormuz, which the IRGC declared closed again on Saturday due to US violations of a ceasefire. The IRGC reiterated that a continued naval blockade on Iranian ports amounts to piracy.
In a separate post on the social media platform, Mousavi hailed the military strategy devised by the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, which has he said paved the way for Iran’s triumph over the two-nuclear armed enemies.
The commander said it has been the late Ayatollah Khamenei’s “asymmetric warfare strategy, indigenous missile technology, and reliance on young scientists and warriors that have allowed us to stand tall against the world’s most powerful devils.”
The Iranian army said early this week that if the security of Iran’s “ports in the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Arabian Sea is threatened, no port in the Persian Gulf and the Arabian Sea will be safe.”
Meanwhile, Iran’s Armed Forces, which have already shown enormous resilience in the face of 40 days of aggression, vowed to remain vigilant and ready, with fingers on the trigger, to crush any threat with an iron will.
Days after the US and Israel launched their military aggression against Iran on February 28, Tehran restricted the Strait of Hormuz to adversaries and their allies as a strategic maneuver.
The biggest-ever disruption at the Persian Gulf waterway, which is a major transit point for about 20 percent of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments, has fueled inflation and slowed the global economy, with an impact expected to last for months.
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