Iran Accuses US of Attacking Commercial Vessel, Vows Response
By Al Mayadeen English
Iran accused the United States on Sunday of violating the ceasefire framework and engaging in what it described as “armed piracy” against an Iranian commercial vessel in the Gulf of Oman.
The Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters of Iran’s armed forces has accused the United States of violating a ceasefire agreement and carrying out maritime piracy after an incident involving an Iranian commercial vessel in the Gulf of Oman.
In a statement, the headquarters said US forces opened fire on the Iranian ship while it was navigating in international waters, escalating maritime tensions amid already heightened regional volatility.
The Iranian military command further stated that US forces disabled the vessel’s navigation systems before conducting a boarding operation on the ship’s deck.
It slammed the incident as a deliberate escalation and a breach of maritime norms, warning that such actions threaten regional shipping routes and international security.
Tehran warns of imminent response
The statement stressed that the Iranian Armed Forces will respond “soon" to the piracy carried out by US forces, signaling potential escalation in maritime confrontations.
The accusations come amid ongoing tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, where maritime tracking firms and regional reports have documented continued Iranian tanker movements despite US pressure and threats of its "naval blockade."
Earlier this week, reports indicated that multiple Iranian-linked tankers successfully transited the strategic waterway between Hormuz and Larak islands without major obstruction, despite sanctions and heightened US naval activity.
One tanker, identified as Alicia, reportedly under US sanctions, also crossed the strait without incident, underscoring the contested nature of maritime control in the region.
Trump confirms US attack on Iranian vessel in violation of ceasefire agreement
US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that the US Navy “opened fire on a cargo ship flying the Iranian flag and seized it” after it attempted to break a US naval blockade in the Gulf of Oman, in what he claimed was a violation of the ceasefire agreement.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump alleged that “Today, an Iranian-flagged cargo ship named TOUSKA, nearly 900 feet long and weighing almost as much as an aircraft carrier, tried to get past our Naval Blockade, and it did not go well for them.
He added that the US destroyer USS SPRUANCE "intercepted the TOUSKA in the Gulf of Oman, and gave them fair warning to stop. The Iranian crew refused to listen, so our Navy ship stopped them right in their tracks by blowing a hole in the engine room. Right now, U.S. Marines have custody of the vessel."
No talks under pressure, our rights in Hormuz non-negotiable: Iran MP
Iran will not accept or engage in any negotiations with the United States under pressure, Iranian Member of Parliament Rouhollah Izadkhah said on Sunday, in line with the directives of the Leader of the Revolution and the Republic, Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei.
In remarks to Al Mayadeen, Izadkhah stated that “if negotiations take place, we will enter them from a position of strength and with full confidence in our armed forces.”
He also stressed that the Islamic Republic will confront US President Donald Trump and “all his affiliates” in the region, noting that the purpose of negotiations is for the Americans to understand Tehran’s conditions.
“We will not appease anyone, and we insist on our rights in the Strait of Hormuz. We will establish a special framework to regulate it in accordance with international law,” he said.
Izadkhah also mocked Trump’s blockade of Iran as a “failed spectacle,” asserting that he does not dare to launch an attack against the Islamic Republic.
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