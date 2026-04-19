Hezbollah Rejects Activity in Syria, Says Repeated Claims Must End
By Al Mayadeen English
19 Apr 2026 20:20
Hezbollah has denied Syrian claims accusing it of operating in Syria, stressing its name is being dragged into repeated allegations as part of a broader scheme to distort its reputation.
Hezbollah has issued a firm denial in response to recent claims by the Syrian Ministry of Interior alleging the arrest of a cell said to be linked to the Lebanese Resistance inside Syrian territory.
In a statement issued by its media relations, Hezbollah categorically rejected the “false and fabricated allegations,” stressing that it has no presence in Syria and carries out no form of activity there under any circumstances.
The group reiterated that it has consistently clarified its position on the matter, emphasizing that all reports linking it to operations inside Syrian territory are entirely baseless and lack any credibility.
Hezbollah also voiced great surprise and objection to repeated attempts to implicate its name in various security incidents, stressing that such accusations form part of a wider effort to assign responsibility for unrelated events to the group.
According to the statement, this narrative is aimed at “distorting the image of the resistance,” reaffirming that its primary and sole role remains, as it stated, confronting the Israeli enemy in defense of Lebanon and its people.
Broader trend amid regional tensions
It is worth noting that self-appointed interim President Ahmad Al-Sharaa has advanced normalization with "Israel" since taking power in December 2024, and has actively acted against Resistance groups in Syria.
Several statements have been issued by Syria's transitional leadership accusing Hezbollah of operating inside its territories, which have been consistently rejected. This is also a trend that stretches beyond Syria, with recent fabricated allegations coming out of Bahrain and Kuwait.
Hezbollah has warned against such narratives, urging the countries to remain vigilant in the face of what appears to be a foreign plot to ignite tensions between Arab nations and the Axis of Resistance.
In March, amid the US-backed Israeli aggression on Lebanon, Reuters reported that the US was pushing Syria to send forces into eastern Lebanon to attack Hezbollah, but Damascus is hesitant to undertake such an operation over concerns about being drawn into the war and inflaming sectarian tensions.
According to Reuters, the idea was first discussed by US and Syrian officials last year, and was raised again by US officials around the time Washington and "Israel" began their war against Iran. Sources told Reuters that Syria’s government considered a cross-border operation cautiously but remained reluctant.
US Envoy to Syria, Thomas Barrack, then denied the reports.
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