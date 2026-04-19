‘Myth of US Stealth Fighters Over’: Iranian Hunter of US F-35 Jet Declares
Sunday, 19 April 2026 11:10 AM
The senior Iranian officer, who downed an intruding American F-35 fighter jet, says the myth of warplanes that are designed to evade radar detection is over.
Speaking on Sunday, the officer described as “truly indescribable” the excitement of his colleagues when they hit the F-35.
“We completely destroyed a Lockheed Martin technology,” he added. “The myth of stealth fighters is over.”
He also noted that his colleagues are present on the battlefield round-the-clock, hunting down enemy targets.
Iran’s modern air defense systems can easily strike hostile flying objects, cruise missiles, and small aircraft in most cases.
The illegal US-Israeli aggression on Iran began on February 28 with airstrikes that assassinated senior Iranian officials and commanders.
Iran downed 170 US and Israeli drones during war: commander
Brigadier General Amir Alireza Elhami says the Iranian air defense forces successfully intercepted 170 enemy drones during the US-Israeli aggression against the country.
The Iranian armed forces unleashed 100 waves of successful retaliatory strikes against sensitive and strategic American and Israeli targets throughout the region.
They managed to intercept and shoot down several hostile fighter jets, missiles and drones, reflecting Iran's readiness to defend its airspace.
Some 170 enemy drones were destroyed by the country’s integrated air defense network.
On April 8, forty days into the war, a Pakistan-brokered two-week ceasefire went into effect, but Washington-Tehran negotiations failed to reach a deal.
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