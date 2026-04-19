Iran Praises Pakistani Efforts, Slams US 'Lack of Good Faith'
By Al Mayadeen English
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi discusses ceasefire efforts with Pakistan, praising mediation efforts while warning of US violations and stressing Iran’s readiness to defend its national security.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a phone call with Pakistani Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar to discuss the latest regional and international developments, with a focus on ceasefire efforts and ending ongoing conflicts.
During the call, Araghchi expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s “good offices” and mediation efforts in negotiations related to the ceasefire and attempts to end the war, stressing the importance of continued diplomatic engagement.
Araghchi reiterated that Iran has consistently adopted a responsible approach by engaging in diplomatic tracks aimed at ending the war and reducing regional tensions.
He also referred to what he described as “painful experiences” over the past year, citing repeated US violations of agreements in June 2025 and March 2026.
Warnings over escalation and lack of trust
The Iranian foreign minister warned that threats targeting Iranian ports, coastlines, and vessels, along with escalatory rhetoric, unrealistic demands, and continued US contradictions, reflect what he described as a lack of seriousness and good faith in the diplomatic process.
Araghchi emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran will use all available capabilities to protect its interests and national security.
Both Araghchi and his Pakistani counterpart underscored the importance of continued consultations between the two countries, stressing the shared objective of maintaining peace and security in the region.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced on Sunday that he held discussions with his counterparts from Egypt, Badr Abdelatty; Saudi Arabia, Faisal bin Farhan; and Pakistan, Ishaq Dar, focusing on the steps their countries will take to maintain regional security.
Fidan stressed that a meeting of regional states is “very necessary” due to the presence of “existential threats," underlining the importance of continued dialogue between regional powers and emphasizing shared concerns over stability.
Pakistan says US-Iran deal '80% complete'
As a result of Islamabad's diplomatic efforts, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Friday that the US–Iran agreement is close to being completed, but both sides must show flexibility to finalize it.
Speaking at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey, Dar said Pakistan “will leave no stone unturned” in its efforts to achieve peace, emphasizing that “what Pakistan wants to see is not the extension of the ceasefire, it’s permanent end of the war."
Dar added that “we have already crossed more than 80 percent of the work done,” but stressed that “both sides need to show flexibility.”
According to Dar, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and military chief Asim Munir have been involved in mediating discussions between the two sides, including talks held in Islamabad last week, which did not produce a final agreement, though negotiations have continued.
Sharif also attended the Antalya forum, concluding a series of regional visits that included stops in Saudi Arabia and Qatar, where he and Dar held meetings with senior leadership on Pakistan-brokered talks.
No comments:
Post a Comment